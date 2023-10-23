BAM DIGITAL REALTY APPOINTS CB VELAYUTHAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

New Delhi: BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, on Monday announced the appointment of C B Velayuthan as its chief executive officer.

BAM Digital Realty in July had announced that Reliance Industries would be joining the entity as an equal partner to form a three-way joint venture. The deal is currently under regulatory approval. The new entity will operate under the brand name Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company when finalized.

Velayuthan will lead the India team to deliver on the digital infrastructure needs of this rapidly growing market, becoming a full product spectrum digital infrastructure provider that can support the capacity and connectivity requirements of cloud service providers, hyperscalers and enterprise customers in India and across the world, BAM Digital Realty said in a statement.