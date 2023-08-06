ZOMATO CEO DEEPINDER GOYAL TURNS DELIVERY BOY ON FRIENDSHIP DAY

Hyderabad: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrated Friendship Day in an innovative way. Attired in a red T-shirt like a regular delivery boy, Goyal delivered the food on a bike. He shared the related photos on his Twitter handle. These photos are currently doing rounds on social media.

The Zomato CEO rode a Royal Enfield bike wearing a T-shirt to deliver food to customers. He also has friendship bands in his hand. He reportedly gave those bands to delivery partners, customers and restaurant owners. Today, he is celebrating 'Friendship Day' with people associated with the company.

"We are providing Friendship Day bands, along with food to the restaurants and customers. This is a special Sunday for me," he tweeted. These photos are impressing the netizens and they are singing paeans to the CEO. One of the citizens commented that "This is the best Friendship Day celebration."

"We always cherish school days as our schoolmates are best buddies. When we grow old we recall the days we spent in school as they are considered as the best days in our life. The bond, which we create during our school days, will remain with us forever. Hence, we regard school friends as the best pals forever. Though befriend many in college days and in offices, nobody will replace our school buddies that is real friendship.

Friendship Day is celebrated every year on August 6 and people across the globe irrespective of caste, creed or religion celebrate the Day as for making friends there is no barrier.