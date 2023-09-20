Hyderabad: Alzheimer's is a severe dementia and brain disorder. However, the disease is often mistakenly perceived as a common memory loss ailment. The day related to this disease, World Alzheimer's Day, is observed annually on Sept 21, with an aim to educate the public about the causes, diagnosis, and management of Alzheimer's disease. Moreover, the entire month of September is designated as Alzheimer's Month. In 2023, the day is marked with the theme 'Never too early never too late'.

What is Alzheimer's-

Alzheimer's is a neurological disorder that affects crucial brain functions. Over time, patient diagnosed with Alzheimer's, experience a gradual decline in memory and thinking capabilities, leading to complete memory loss, dementia, and diminished ability to perform daily activities.

However, dementia is different from Alzheimer's. Dementia is a syndrome indulging memory loss and behavioral problems, while Alzheimer's is a specific disease. Symptoms of Alzheimer's usually manifest after the age of 65, but they can appear earlier due to certain conditions or illnesses.

Treatment of Alzheimer's-

There is no proper cure for Alzheimer's currently. However, managing the disease through appropriate medication and early symptom detection can slow its progression. The focus of ongoing global research is not only to find improved treatment options but also to dispel misconceptions surrounding the disease.

History of World Alzheimer's Day-

Significantly, in 1901, a German psychiatrist Dr. Alois Alzheimer discovered this disorder while treating a German woman. After which the disease was named Alzheimer's after him. Recognising the seriousness of this disorder, the Alzheimer's Disease International Organisation started "World Alzheimer's Day" in 1994. Since then, the day has been observed annually on Sept 21 to raise awareness and provide support to Alzheimer's patients. The awareness efforts have extended to the entire month of September, now observed globally as "Alzheimer's Month."

Conclusion-