Hyderabad: Everyone loves the iPhone, but common people cannot afford to buy the phone. If a beggar goes to buy an iPhone, how will the shop managers react? Will they allow the beggar inside their outlets? Would they agree to take coins instead of cash? Organisers of a YouTube channel 'Experiment King' made a prank video.

One of them disguised as a beggar and first visited some mobile showrooms in Jodhpur. Most of the mobile outlets did not allow him to step inside. Others refused to take coins. Finally, a shop owner took the coins and handed him an iPhone Pro Max model. After the whole process was completed the mobile outlet owner was surprised when the beggar disclosed that he was not a real beggar but it was a prank.

The video clip went viral on social media. Some netizens are surprised how come a beggar can buy an iPhone. "The customer is the God of the shop owner," a netizen commented, hence, he took coins and handed him an iPhone. Another netizen made a funny comment that "the person who bought the iPhone might have managed the Sulabh complex in Mumbai, that's why he got so many coins." Another social media user advised that these are all old stunts, write a new script and try something new."