New Delhi: Admitting the challenge being posed by the increasing number of dengue cases in the country, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday, chaired a high-level with officials and directed them to gear up for the containment of the vector-borne disease.

Issuing instructions to health ministry officials, Mandaviya emphasized the prevention, containment, and management of dengue in view of the recent spike in cases of dengue across the country.

The health minister highlighted that the central government has been providing all necessary support to the states such as screening kits, fogging machines, and other equipment to control the disease. The ministry is also providing financial assistance to states in controlling the further spread of dengue cases.

He said that states and Union Territories (UTs) have been asked to focus on surveillance, case management, laboratory diagnosis, sector control management, capacity building, inter-sectoral coordination as well as monitoring.

The meeting which was attended by senior health ministry officials and public health experts, reviewed the present status and trend of dengue spread across India.