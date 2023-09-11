SC NO PRIOR APPROVAL NEEDED TO PROSECUTE JOINT SECRETARY ABOVE RANK OFFICERS IN CORRUPTION CASES

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that there was no need for the CBI to seek prior sanction for the prosecution of joint secretary and above-rank officers in cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

A five-judge constitution bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari, delivered the verdict today. Justice Nath pronounced the unanimous verdict in the matter and the detailed verdict will be uploaded on the apex court’s website later in the day.

The top court said the judgment delivered by it in 2014 in the case of Subramanian Swamy -- which quashed the validity of Section 6 A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act -- would be applicable from the date of September 11, 2003, when the provision was originally inserted.

The top court also declared that Article 20(1) of the Constitution would have no applicability to the validity of Section 6 A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. After this decision today, the 2014 judgment would apply in all pending cases and no prosecution would be held as vitiated in the absence of prior sanction.

In November last year, the apex court had reserved its verdict on the issue if the 2014 verdict in Subramanian Swamy can be applied retrospectively in pending cases. The apex court’s constitution bench examined the question of whether a person could be deprived of any immunity conferred statutorily by retrospective operation of a judgment striking down the immunity-granting provision.

Section 6A of the DSPE Act made the Centre’s approval mandatory to conduct inquiry or investigation for offences under PCA, where such allegation relates to the Centre’s employees of the level of joint secretary and above.