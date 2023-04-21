RAMADAN 2023 SIGNIFICANCE OF HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN

Hyderabad The ninth month of the Islamic Calendar Ramadan holds special significance for Muslims all around the world marked by the observance of a monthlong fast prayer and contemplation This month provides an opportunity to strengthen one s faith and deepen your relationship with Allah through acts of selfreflection and devotionPeople observe Roza Fast during the month of Ramadan where they observe a fast from daybreak to sunset for a period of 30 days Before daybreak people eat a meal called Sehri and after sunset they break their fast by having a meal called Iftaar Sehri the predawn meal is one of the significant events of Ramadan Muslims all around the globe prepare for the monthlong fast by waking up early in the morning to have SehriAlso read Muslims around the world consider climate during RamadanIn the year 2023 Ramadan started on March 23 in India and it is expected to conclude either on April 21 or April 22 as per the sighting of the Moon EidulFitr marks the conclusion of this holy month of Ramadan In India EidulFitr is expected to be celebrated on April 21 or April 22 also as per the Moon sightingRamadan commemorates the revelation of the first verses from the Holy book of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad During Ramadan many mosques offer daily prayers and Muslims are encouraged to read the Quran Various mosques and philanthropic groups host food drives and charitable endeavours as aid to the less fortunate because charity is customary throughout Ramadan for Muslims