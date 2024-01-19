New Delhi : Five Supreme Court judges who delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, have been invited as state guests to witness the consecration ceremony on January 22. The judges include the present Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 with the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the idol of Ram Lalla.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s list of invitees also includes over 50 jurists, including former chief justices, judges, and top lawyers, including K Parasaran, senior advocate who represented ‘Ram Lalla’ before the apex court.

Besides the CJI Chandrachud, former CJIs Ranjan Gogoi and S A Bobde and former apex court judges Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer were part of the bench, which delivered the historic verdict on November 9, 2019.

The apex court, in a unanimous and anonymous verdict, ruled in favour of the Hindu side and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The apex court also directed that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque.