Hyderabad: Air passengers having food on the tarmac is unacceptable and shameful. Penalties were imposed, says Civil Aviation Minister Scindia at Hyderabad.

"Safety and security of citizens primary," Scindia added.

On Tuesday, a collective fine of Rs 1.2 crore was slapped by the BCAS and the DGCA on IndiGo airlines while a fine of Rs 90 lakh was imposed on Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) after passengers, of a diverted flight, were allowed to move on and have refreshments on the apron, and intermingle with others while moving to and fro from the adjacent apron control building.

A video of passengers having food on the tarmac had gone viral after which the BCAS and DGCA took action.

Meanwhile, the Union Civil Aviation Minister asserted that civil aviation is an international market, which has grown. "The country has emerged as the fifth-largest economy in the world. By 2023, we aim to make the country the third-largest domestic and international market, which is the fifth-largest one right now. This is a dream of the citizens, which the Prime Minister has made his endeavor and he works tirelessly (to make it happen)," Scindia said.

He said that the country's fleet capacity which was 400 in 2014, has now increased to 713.