Hyderabad: Normally, parents feel proud when their wards receive awards and rewards. But, a reverse scene was witnessed at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday as the first lady of Britain Akshata Murthy, was elated on seeing her mother Sudha Murthy, author and philanthropist, receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have spoken of their pride in author and philanthropist Sudha Murty being conferred the Padma Bhushan. Akshata later took to social media to express her happiness towards her parents Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. In turn, her husband and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak 's replied to his wife's post "with the words a proud day."

"I witnessed with pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President, Akshata Murty posted on Twitter on Thursday after Sudha Murthy, author, and philanthropist, received the award. "On #IWD [International Women's Day] last month, I reflected on my mother's extraordinary journey, from STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me," Akshata writes.

"Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need many in the most remote parts of the country after natural disasters have destroyed their lives," she writes.

My mother doesn't live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and my hard work, humility and selflessness mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition, she added.