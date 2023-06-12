NOBEL LAUREATE KAILASH SATYARTHIS BACHPAN BACHAO ANDOLAN RESCUES 306 KIDS FROM 13 STATES IN A DAY

New Delhi On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on June 12 Bachpan Bachao Andolan BBA along with its partner NGOs state governments and law enforcement agencies conducted 24 raids and rescue operations in 13 states and freed 306 children from the clutches of child labour A maximum of children 92 were rescued from Gujarat followed by Punjab 57When the rescue team of BBA founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi reached Besimari Bazar in the Darrang district in Assam the mob attacked them The team rescued 20 children from the spot but the angry mob compelled them to release four of the rescued children The police team had to come to the rescue of the BBA team In total 37 child labourers were rescued from the state of AssamAlso read World Day against Child day 2023 Send children to school not work CRY tells parents employersBesides Gujarat Punjab and Assam 26 child labourers were rescued from Rajasthan 17 from New Delhi 13 from Uttar Pradesh 12 from Bihar 11 from Jharkhand 10 each from Telangana Andhra Pradesh West Bengal Uttarakhand and seven from Haryana June is the action month when NGOs and law enforcement agencies conduct raids and rescue operations around the country to free children from child labour The month holds special significance for BBA as their founder Kailash Satyarthi was the one man whose fight and demand led to the declaration of June 12 as the World Day Against Child Labour “As we mark the 25th year of the historic Global March Against Child Labour the first global mass movement led by Kailash Satyarthi We laud the progress made for protecting children BBA has assisted 16 state governments and the Railway Protection Force in rescuing 1377 child labourers in the past two weeks alone from exploitative conditions and trafficking We continue to work with the various state governments and law enforcement agencies towards making India child labour free Rear Admiral Rahul Kumar Shrawat AVSM Retd Managing Director BBA said