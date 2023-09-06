NIGERIA LOOKING FORWARD TO BECOMING PART OF G20 DECISION MAKING PROCESS GLOBALLY NIGERIAN FOREIGN MINISTER

New Delhi: The Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar on Wednesday said that his country is looking forward to collaborating with India and becoming part of the G20 decision-making process globally.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the India-Nigeria business conference here, the Nigerian Foreign Minister said, “Going back to the Non-Aligned Movement, India and Nigeria share closer ties and there are lots of business opportunities. We look forward to joining G20 and Nigeria is on the table and wants to become a part of the G20 decision-making process globally."

On the question of India inviting the African Union to be a member of the G20 grouping, Tuggar said, “European Union is also a member of G20 along with several other European Union countries. There is nothing wrong with Nigeria also being part of it, along with EU”.

Earlier in the India-Business conference today, he urged India to provide technology and knowledge to his country. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu was the first head of state to arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit scheduled to take place on 9-10 September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a special invitation to Tinubu, as Nigeria’s membership is under consideration. According to the statement issued by the special advisor to President Ajure Ngelale, Tinubu is scheduled to hold bilaterals with world leaders representing both G20 and non-G20 countries. Nigeria is showing interest in joining the G20 bloc and its membership is still under consideration.

“While Nigeria’s membership of the G-20 is desirable, the government has embarked on wide-ranging consultations to ascertain the benefits and risks of membership,” Ngelale said in a statement.

The G20 brings together 19 countries and the European Union, with India currently holding its presidency, which rotates annually among the members. Over 40 world leaders are expected to attend the two-day global summit in New Delhi.