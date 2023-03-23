New Delhi: Wife of Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur claimed she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer, as she shared the news on her official Twitter handle on Thursday. "He (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual, trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad."

Referring to her jailed husband, Dr Kaur further wrote, "Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can't wait for you because it's stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it's GODS plan: PERFECT."

The tweet drew several sympathizing responses from netizens and politicians alike. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring responded to the tweet, praying for Kaur's speedy recovery. "I'm sorry that you have to undergo surgery. Thankfully it was detected on time. Praying for your speedy recovery. Waheguru Mehar Karan."

Navjot Singh Sidhu, after being convicted in a 34-year-old murder case, has been lodged in the Patiala Central jail since May 2022. The victim was a 65-year-old man who got into a road rage with Sidhu. The argument had escalated and in a fit of rage, Sidhu had gotten physically violent, leaving the victim, identified as Gurman Singh, severely injured. Singh soon succumbed to his injuries, while the Supreme Court, after a fair trial, declared Sidhu to be guilty as charged.