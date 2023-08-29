CPI National General Secretary D Raja speaking to ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy after meeting President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday

New Delhi: As the ethnic violence in Manipur has been continuing for almost four months, former MP and CPI national general secretary D Raja on Tuesday said that BJP keeps on playing polarisation politics in the strife-torn state.

"BJP is playing a divide and rule politics. They are helping a particular community to suppress others. There is total law and order breakdown in Manipur," D Raja told ETV Bharat shortly after his meeting with President Droupadi Murmu here. Raja led a four-member delegation of CPI to meet the President and submitted a memorandum to her.

The CPI delegation recently visited Manipur and interacted with the victims of violence-affected people. "We have told the President that the people of Manipur have lost faith in the N Biren Singh government and he should be removed from the post of Chief Minister," Raja said.

He alleged that corporate houses were eyeing the rich natural resources of the state. "We are told the land is so rich in natural resources and that is one of the reasons there is a strong apprehension among the people there that they will lose their land to corporate houses. Even we were told Adani is also interested but I don't have any evidence to support this claim. This is what people there are saying," he said.

Raja said President Murmu gave a patient hearing to the delegation and shared their concerns over Manipur. The CPI leader said that immediate steps should be taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state. "During our meeting with the President, we emphasized the need to disarm all insurgent groups of Manipur," he said, adding that a special package for relief and rehabilitation without any disparity should be sanctioned and adequate compensation for victims of violence, arson and displacement should be provided.

"We have also appealed to the President to visit Manipur so that the people of the state would get confidence," Raja said. Violence in the northeastern state has already claimed more than 180 lives while 4800 houses have been burnt, 733 places of worship of different communities destroyed and more than 55,000 people displaced.

