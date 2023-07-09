IT HAS BEEN LEG DAY FOR VIRAT KOHLI FOR THE PAST EIGHT YEARS

Hyderabad: The reason why Virat Kohli is so active on the field is his fitness level. He works hard in the gym. He has said many times that this is the secret of his success. We all know how strict Virat Kohli is when it comes to fitness. Virat Kohli, who recently went on a tour to West Indies, is not neglecting his fitness. On the occasion, he shared his photos working out in the gym on social media. "Every day is 'Leg Day'. "It has been going on for the last eight years," he captioned it. He did leg-strengthening exercises with the coach. With this, netizens started searching for what the actual 'Leg Day' is.

What are the actual leg workouts?

Athletes should have very strong legs. In cricket, players run between the wickets while fielding and batting and running up for bowling. In that case, if their legs are to respond actively, they must exercise. These should be done under the supervision of the coach. Doing exercises like lifting weights will make the muscles stronger. It helps to reduce the impact of injuries. Varun Rattan, co-founder of Body Science Academy explained about 'leg exercises'.

Resistance exercise

Resistance exercises are more effective for fitness and physical strength. Stimulates muscle growth and makes bones stronger. No doubt doing these exercises will give you endurance, patience and energy and have a positive effect on your lifestyle.

Complete body exercise…

An overall workout plan includes both cardio and muscle-strengthening exercises. This adds more benefits. However, it is not necessary to do all the exercises at once. In the current conditions jogging and swimming should be done for at least 30 minutes. Doing it five days a week will give you good results. To make muscles more powerful, do 10 types of exercises 8 to 12 times twice a week. These include resistance bands, lifting weights and body weight exercises.