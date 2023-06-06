Indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engages underwater target

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday said that the indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo successfully engaged an underwater target. The Heavy Weight Torpedo has been developed by it and the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). An Indian Navy spokesperson termed the development as a milestone in its and DRDO's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain.

The Indian Navy shared the video of the Heavy Weight Torpedo, successfully engaging an underwater target, on its Twitter handle. "Successful engagement of an Underwater Target by an indigenously developed Heavy Weight Torpedo is a significant milestone in #IndianNavy's & @DRDO_India's quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain," the Navy spokesperson said. "This showcases our commitment to Future Proof Combat Readiness through #AatmaNirbharta," added the Spokesperson. The Navy and Naval Science and Technology Laboratory (NSTL) of DRDO developed 'Varunastra', an advanced Heavy Weight anti-submarine torpedo.

The Indian Navy had on Wednesday last achieved another significant milestone when its MH-60 Romeo helicopter made a successful landing for the first time on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. It shared the video of the MH-60R chopper's successful maiden landing and termed it as a major boost in its anti-submarine warfare and fleet support capabilities.

Earlier in May, the Indian Navy successfully fired a Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile, using its frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao. Notably, it was the maiden Brahmos firing for the destroyer and it successfully managed to hit the 'Bulls Eye'.

