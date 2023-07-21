INDIA SRI LANKA AGREE TO DEVELOP TRINCOMALEE AS A REGIONAL HUB OF ENERGY COOPERATION

New Delhi: India and Sri Lanka on Friday agreed to jointly develop the Trincomalee district in Sri Lanka as the regional hub during the talks between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is on an official two days visit to India. He arrived on Thursday and was accorded a warm welcome by MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Addressing the special media briefing following the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ramil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “Under neighbourhood first policy, the two leaders finalised a series of important documents covering crucial areas of economic cooperation. Both sides agreed to develop Trincomalee as a regional hub. The resumption of passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was also decided. Another key element was to explore air connectivity from south India to Sri Lanka”.

Kwatra further said that the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Apart from that, both sides signed a host of MoUs which include a joint declaration of Intent in the field of animal husbandry and dairying, an MoU on cooperation in the field of renewable energy, MoU economic development projects in the Trincomalee district of Sri Lanka, network to network agreement between NIPL and Lanka pay for UPI application acceptance in Sri Lanka, Energy permit for Sampur Solar power project.

Moreover, as Kawtra said, another element of discussion between both leaders was the recent challenges that Sri Lanka faced. He also said that tourism has been a consistent contributor to Sri Lanka and India is currently the largest. The question, if the issue of Chinese presence in Sri Lanka and docking of Chinese spy ship in Hambantota port came up during the talks between the two leaders, “We are neighbours and naturally we have a long and comprehensive relationship. When leaders of two countries meet, it is very natural to discuss concerns pertaining to the maritime domain. Nature of the challenges in the maritime domain was brought up”.

India also raised the concern of the Indian Tamils in Sri Lanka and reiterated that there should be full implementation of the 13th amendment, which is essential for the reconciliation process in Sri Lanka. After the talks, to boost economic partnership, India and Sri Lanka adopted a vision document that would strengthen people-to-people connectivity and Maritime cooperation, trade, and power.

New Delhi further hoped that the Government of Sri Lanka will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamils. "Sri Lanka will drive the process of rebuilding for equality, justice and peace. Will fulfil its commitment to implement the Thirteenth Amendment and conduct the Provincial Council elections. And will ensure a life of respect and dignity for the Tamil community of Sri Lanka", PM Modi said.