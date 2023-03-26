Astrological predictions for March 26, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, your attitude towards money matters will be very realistic, which will help you achieve your desired financial targets in a comparatively shorter time frame than before. The day will see good additions to your bank account. However, the ‘additions’ might not be monetary for the moment, but will be useful during your appraisal. Thanks to your performance that will keep you ahead of your competition. The time is also ideal to plan and implement a workout routine.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You need to be diplomatic with your beloved. Try to spend adequate time with them. This is the right time to think about setting aside a sum in some fixed deposit schemes or in something that gives you regular returns. You will avoid taking financially risky decisions. Call this a power day as your innate qualities will come to the fore. You will be able to manage your tasks smoothly and meet deadlines by getting systematic.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You will unleash the full force of your charm. You are likely to have a delightful evening with your loved one. Today money may be spent on health issues so you are advised to be very careful about your health and fitness. Avoid getting into unhealthy eating habits. Also, pointless activities may drain away your time today. Ensure that your hard labour does not go to waste. Concentration on work may certainly give you a productive day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. The level of your emotional satisfaction will keep you away from all worries. You will be responsible for all the domestic work though you will prioritize your romance. Your sense of humour will play an important role in getting closer to your partner. Today is going to be a routine day for financial matters wherein monetary gains are not very visible unless you put in the effort. In other words, you shall not be lucky in financial matters.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Ever been surprised at your own abilities? Today you shall be. With the perfect blend of amicable gestures and lack of inimical actions, you are poised to become the cynosure of all occasions. The day will bring to the fore your flexible nature, moderate views, and mature mannerisms in a cocktail that is as heady as the best blend. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Children will ring in applauds and praises in the classroom and off it too! Processing logic and reasoning will improve too. You are advised to keep calm and enjoy the joy ride, irrespective of anything that happens during the day. You will be in good health and humour today. Your plans will work out well. You will be supported by luck. This is the best time to charge yourself by doing activities which you like the most.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Today is a fortunate day for starting new work. You will win the hearts of everyone with your amazing charm. Your house and its arty interior decoration will impress people. Make the most of this positivity. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. Avoid exhaustive tasks and maintain energy levels. Remember, health is wealth. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You are a visionary and today you work towards building a successful future. However, expecting an instant result would be unfair. You need to have the patience to bring in those dynamic changes in your life. Wait and watch, the patience would reap sweet fruits! Your sense of humour may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You need to review your balance sheet objectively if you want to work on your finances; you will know where you have gone wrong and be able to make amends. Today's planetary energies do not make for a great day. You may not be confident or remain calm. You need to be more than active and energetic at your workplace. To boost your confidence, do yoga and meditation daily. Your tired mind also needs a break from the humdrum routine.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Developing a positive understanding with your partner may help you to fall in love with them all over again. The cosmic undercurrents predict you may turn flamboyant to impress your beloved. Nonetheless, you may be in a materialistic mood but may spend wisely. As you value your hard-earned money make sure you don't invest in speculative deals. Your professional life may offer you a plethora of opportunities. Time for entrepreneurs to expand their horizons while extra efforts may earn office professionals incentives and perks.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today you may be in good spirits to spend time with family, relatives, and friends. After a hectic day at work, you may rush home to enjoy some pleasurable moments with them. The day may incline towards making purchases of property, a vehicle, or even a luxurious home. Focusing on your nitty-gritty may help you to improve your skills. Moreover, you may find yourself contemplating some matters related to work. Remember working on your perfection may be the key to success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Taurus is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. It may be an unpredictable day as you may suffer from mood swings. Be honest with your partner lest situations may turn volatile. You are likely to take risks for the day as you may invest money in a project you have been waiting for long. At the work front, your creative zone may be emphasized so you may need to make changes in your modus operandi. Get more flexible and adventurous to refuel your innovative nature.