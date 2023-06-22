HOROSCOPE ASTROLOGICAL PREDICTIONS FOR JUNE 22 2023

Astrological predictions for June 22, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You will be so cheerful and energetic that you will eventually bring a smile on your partner’s face. You will even be surprised to explore your vivacity. Today, your focus will be more on home and related matters. Domestic requirements will be the prime focus so you may be spending money on home and related matters. Prime responsibilities will occupy your mind today. Finishing important tasks whose deadlines are just around the corner will be part of your agenda.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. The evening will be more exciting as you get praise being united with your soulmate in a romantically-filled atmosphere. During the day, you shall be thinking more about money matters as compared to other days. You will be calculative but there will be conflict between heart and mind when it comes to spending money. The lively and creative part of you will help you come up with amazing ideas at the workplace.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You are going to have a chance to earn more money today. You will come across opportunities to get more business, find a new job or negotiate your salary to get a better deal. If you deal with any technical task today, it’s better to postpone it as today's astral configuration may confound you and you may remain stuck in the labyrinth. You are advised to find a comfortable task that you will be in a great mood to accomplish.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. Today you are likely to remain sensitive about money matters as well. You stand a chance to get carried away by other people’s guidelines. You need to be practical and avoid being taken for a ride. Your presentation skills will put the spotlight on you. A helping hand from a colleague and a pat from your boss for a job well done will make your day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. God is testing your mindset under difficulties as the cosmic undercurrents say that you may have to go through some adverse situation. Patience and tolerance will help you deal with differences of opinion with your partner. Today, you are going to spend money like water, to maintain your royal lifestyle. You may wish to put in extra money in an existing house, vehicle. Remember half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge at all.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Today you will be dealing with your finances very smartly. You will not spend blindly on things that you are willing to buy or even on things that you ‘have to’ buy. You should be grateful to the positive aura that has been surrounding you and will keep you in an optimistic frame of mind. This promises a healthy relationship with co-workers. This positive energy shall help you enjoy a pleasant evening.

Libra (September 23-October 23): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. The adjustment will be the key to relationship bliss. Therefore, it will be wiser if you avoid getting too demanding in matters of the heart. It is a very good day to focus on your career which will help bring more money in your pocket. This is a very favourable day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial strength. Your creative inputs will be getting brilliant day by day and will result in maximizing benefits.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may feel the need to spend quality time with your loved one. You will be lucky in money matters. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you will not like to change them, once taken. Today you will be straightforward and very clear in money matters. With your stars shining very bright, you will enjoy this rather lovely day. At the workplace, your colleagues will agree with your ideas. You may be quite impractical.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You need to be extremely careful in handling emotional matters. The good news is that your emotional soul is awakening and the lover in you is ready to compromise. Today you are not going to be good with finances. You will be spending money without thinking deeply about gains or returns. It is better to keep the purse-strings tight, rather than spending money blindly. Planning, organising or prioritising tasks carefully will definitely make your work faster .

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Emotional issues in your personal life may pull you down. Disagreement is on the cards. Either one of you may behave aggressively. You are advised to do whatever it takes to keep your cool. You need to handle the situation wisely. You may start viewing things from other people’s eyes before taking a call on financial matters. It is better to have your own opinion about everything on this front. Today's astral alignment will throw up many challenges.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. The day indicates routine expenses and routine income. No major ups and downs are foreseen on the financial front. If you have taken loans in the past, you should repay them at the earliest. You will be able to finish all your work at a jet speed today. You won't even mind spending some extra hours at the workplace. Of course, hard work will pay off handsomely. Hard work with smart efforts will smoothen your work.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): 22 June, 2023 Thursday Cancer is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Those dealing in the stock market will be benefited. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity and smartness will pay you good returns. You may feel fresher than a daisy today as you are optimistic, cheerful and confident. Like a perfect guru, you will be advising others as also following other people's guidelines. Today, you may suggest some important shortcuts in order to achieve faster results.