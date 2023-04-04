Jhajjar (Haryana): Four labourers died in Haryana's Bahadurgarh after inhaling poisonous gas on Tuesday. All four workers inhaled poisonous gas while they were installing drainage pipes in the septic tank. The tragedy struck a village in Bahadurgarh's Jhajjar district of the state on Tuesday. Four workers died on the spot due to suffocation. The people of Jakhoda village in the district are in a state of shock after the incident.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Deepak, Mahendra, Satish and one more person, whose identity was not known. The deceased Mahendra was working as a mason. Satish and another migrant worker, whose name was not known, were assisting Mahendra in fitting the pipes in the septic tank. Whereas the deceased Deepak was a resident of Jasourkhedi village in Bahadurgarh area of the state. Deepak was constructing rooms for renting out to people at Jakhoda village. The mishap took place at the construction site.

Sources said that Mahendra ventured into the septic tank to instal pipes. When Mahendra fainted after coming in contact with the poisonous gas, Deepak entered the tank to save him. When Deepak and Mahendra became unconscious, the other two persons entered the septic tank. All four died due to inhalation of poisonous gas in the septic tank.

Also read: Three workers dead after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in UP's Kanpur

Upon receiving information, the Jhajjar police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the septic tank. Police shifted the four bodies to Bahadurgarh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police are probing the incident further. In 2022 also, four workers had died while cleaning the septic tank in Bahadurgarh.