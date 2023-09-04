GYANVAPI MOSQUE CASE SEPARATE PLEAS TO BE HEARD TODAY

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi Shringaar Gauri case will be heard in separate sections on Monday. The hearing will be held in the special court of Varanasi district judge Ajay Krishna.

This hearing is about extending the duration of the ongoing ASI survey. Earlier, in a petition filed in the court by the ASI team on September 2, eight weeks' time was sought. It will be decided whether the court will extend the date in this case or not. At the same time, during the commission proceedings, Rakhi Singh's petition demanding that the Shivlinga and the entire complex be investigated by a survey team in July 2022 will also be heard.

Also read: After Allahabad HC nod, ASI begins survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Apart from this, the court will also hear the senior lawyer's petition to file a case against Akhilesh Yadav and Asaduddin Owaisi on statements given by them. In fact, after the order of July 21, the ASI survey, which started on August 4, has been postponed for a month.

The survey is still going on but the deadline for the survey has ended on September 2. According to the court order, the survey had to be completed and the report filed within four weeks. Since the survey process has not been completed yet, the ASI team filed an application in court on September 2, asking for an additional time of eight weeks.

A hearing will be heard in the District Judge's court and it will be decided whether the date will be extended or not. Meanwhile, on behalf of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, Advocate Rakhi Singh has filed an application in the court regarding the Shivalinga found in the Gyanvapi complex during the commission proceedings. An appeal has also been made to the court to get the investigation done by a survey team.

During the commission's action, an appeal was made by the plaintiff party to seal this area on the ground that a Shivlinga was found there. Following the order of the Supreme Court, the entire area has been sealed and a survey is being taken in the rest of the premises except the specified place.

Rakhi Singh demanded that this part should also be investigated through the survey. Apart from this, the petition of senior lawyer Harishankar Pandey will also be heard in the MP MLA Special Court on the application to file a case against Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi. This application was earlier rejected by the court. The plaintiff alleged that Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi were hurting the sentiments of the people by repeatedly talking about the Shivalinga found in the Gyanvapi complex. An action has been demanded against about 2,000 people on the committee looking after the mosque and all the officials associated with it. It has been alleged that it is a place of worship and yet people are spreading filth there in the name of Vajukhana and people are hurting the sentiments of Hindus by repeatedly calling Shivling a fountain.