DELHI POLICE RAIDS SITARAM YECHURY RESIDENCE OVER SUSPECTED CHINA FUND TO NEWSCLICK LINK

In August, NewsClick came under scanner after a New York Times report had mentioned that the portal was among organisations which were funded by a network linked to US millionaire Neville Roy Singham who peddles Chinese agenda.

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday raided the official residence of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury for his suspected involvement in entities linked to NewsClick, which was named by the New York Times as having allegedly received Chinese funding to run anti-India propaganda.

According to sources, the raid came after one of the persons linked to the case was reported to be residing in the premises. Raids are underway at over 30 locations, Delhi Police sources said. "Raids are underway at different premises linked to NewsClick, no arrests made so far," police Sources added.

Soon after the raid, a visibly tense Yechury said, "Police came to my residence because one of my companions who lives with me there, his son works for NewsClick. Police came to question him. They took his laptop and phone. What are they investigating, nobody knows. If this is an attempt to try and muzzle the media, the country must know the reason behind this."

The news portal and its sources first came under agencies glare in 2021, when the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police filed a case against it. The Enforcement Directorate case was based on this case. The Delhi High Court gave NewsClick promoters protection from arrest, and the matter is now in court. The news portal's offices were also searched by Income Tax officers in 2021 in an alleged tax evasion case.

CPI(M) stalwart under crosshairs for 'closeness' with Chinese Communist party

Meanwhile, Press Club of India expressed concern over the development. In a post on X it said, "The Press Club of India is deeply concerned about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists and writers associated with #Newsclick. We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement."

The Communist Party of India has been in the crosshairs of rival BJP for its 'closeness' with the Chinese Communist Party and Sitaram Yechury took lead in his party's ties with the counterparts in China.

He has often been accused of going 'overboard' with Chinese Communist party probably surpassing even his party colleague and fellow leader Prakash Karat who has been a bit 'restrained' in this regard.

In 2021, Yechury took lead in congratulating Chinese Communist Party on its centenary, and said the way the country handled the coronavirus pandemic at a time when the European countries led by the US block alleged China's link in Covid spread leaving the world economy in tatters.

In contrast, Yechury then mentioned China's put back the economy on a growth trajectory is a "lesson for the world". In his letter to Chinese premier and general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xi Jinping, Yechury said that the history of the last century holds testimony to the manner in which China has evolved its policies, often identifying and correcting its mistakes."

A year later in 2022, Yechury praised China for opposing US hegemony and accused India as loyal to the US under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. "After the BJP government came to power, India surrendered to the US. China is resisting US hegemony when US is trying to isolate China," Yechuri said. Yechury's meeting with Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui was also criticised by Yechury's political opponents in India.