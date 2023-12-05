Cyclone Michaung landfall: Heavy rains pound Andhra ahead of landfall; storm to hit coast in few hours
Cyclone Michaung landfall: Heavy rains pound Andhra ahead of landfall; storm to hit coast in few hours
Chennai/Amaravati: Cyclone Michaung landfall is all set to make its landfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, while bringing more light to moderate rainfall in most placed with isolated heavy rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday morning.
- 12.45 pm
Heavy rainfall recorded in Andhra Pradesh. Chittedu observatory in Tirupati, recorded 39 cm followed by Nellore with 36.8 cm, and Allamapadu in Tirupati with 35 cm. Chillakooru recorded 33 cm, Naidupet 28.7 cm, Edagali 24 cm and Bapatla 21 cm, and Machilipatnam 14.9 cm. Rainfall recorded across the state over the past 24 hours crossed 10 cms in various pockets with further projections for heavy rains due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.
- 12 pm
Landfall delayed and is likely to begin in the next four hours. The weather office said Michaung will bring gales with speeds of 90 -100 km per hour, gusting up to 110 kmph, going by the forecast systems. The weather system over the west-central Bay of Bengal, running along and off the south Andhra Pradesh coast, is likely to move nearly northwards, parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, it said.
- 11.37 am
According to PTI, about 9,450 people were evacuated to safety as severe cyclonic storm Michaung is expected to make landfall close to Bapatla in south Andhra Pradesh coast within the next four hours.
- 11.12 am
Schools have been declared holiday in Gajapati district on Tuesday and Wednesday in view of heavy rain forecast. Several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone Michuang will make landfall today. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued Orange and Yellow Warnings for various districts.
- 11.01 am
Ahead of severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' making landfall, rescue teams have been deployed in the southern coastal districts of Odisha, as a precautionary measure. According to the weather bureau, the severe cyclone over the Bay of Bengal is set to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, in Andhra Pradesh around noon on Tuesday. As a precaution, the state government has deployed five teams of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) and eight teams of fire service for immediate rescue operations in five southern districts - Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam.
- 10.46 am
The forecast of reduced rainfall intensity comes as a relief after Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and adjoining districts, causing flooding and disrupting normal life on Monday. Eight Persons have been killed in rain related deaths in Chennai and its adjoining areas. Residents in some parts of Chennai reported no rain since early hours on Tuesday and mentioned that power services had been restored in those areas. However, train services to and from the city remain suspended.
- 10.42 am
The landfall has prompted the district authorities to evacuate residents from the villages where the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make its touch down. About 900 residents from villages along the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh have been evacuated to safety, sources said. With the severe cyclonic storm Michaung anticipated to hit Bapatla district in the next few hours, residents have been advised to stay indoors and not to venture out. People living in thatched houses in the region have been evacuated. “21 cyclone shelters have been set up, while 10 trees were uprooted and 12 bridges and culverts are overflowing in the district,” PTI quoted Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal as saying.
