CRPF LAUNCHES APP TO INFORM TROOPS ABOUT AVAILABLE EQUIPMENT PROVIDE FEEDBACK

New Delhi: The CRPF on Thursday launched a mobile app that will allow lakhs of its troops to remain updated about gadgets and equipment provided to them for operational duties in the Naxal-affected the terrorism-affected regions of the country.

The Android-based phone app (application) was launched by CRPF director general S L Thaosen during the annual provisioning conference of the paramilitary force in Delhi. The app named "e-KIUL" will enable the force to connect the procurement process with the last man on the ground. Through this app, jawans can keep themselves updated on the various inventories issued to them and provide user feedback for improvement, an official statement said.

The DG "emphasised on the need for constant modernisation efforts in the force, with the induction of state-of-the-art equipment and weaponry". The discussions also revolved around promoting interactions with the industry to facilitate research and development, it said. The CRPF chief also stressed that the procurement for the force should be done keeping in mind 'Make in India' products, as part of the Union government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' theme.