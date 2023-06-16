New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday wrote a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with a wish to donate a sum of Rs 10 crore as a contribution towards victims of the June 2 Odisha train tragedy which killed 288 people.

"The said contribution is from my personal funds which are from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs 10 crore," Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged at the Mandoli Jail, said in the letter.

He further wrote, "As our government is already providing all the needful to the affected, I, as a responsible and good citizen, am contributing this fund of Rs 10 crore to be used specifically for those families/children, our future youth, who have lost their loved one/ breadwinners of their family towards their education expenses."

Sukesh promised that the contribution will be specifically used for every child of the deceased for their education expenses, be it school, high school and college education. "As per this very minimum on a daily basis my organisation namely Sharadha Foundation, Chandrashekhar Cancer Foundation, LS Education, has been contributing to sections of health care, education and mainly food contribution, for the needy, to make sure no one goes hungry, across five states of Southern India."

He placed the request making a fervent appeal. "Sir I humbly, as mentioned, request you to accept the contribution for the said purpose, specifically and kindly direct us to the details of the concerned department. The Demand Draft should be prepared so that the same shall be prepared immediately and submitted by us on priority," Sukesh signed off.