New Delhi: In what can be seen as a major development, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group and reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect.

In a statement, the CWC said, "The CWC calls for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues, including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict," On Sunday, the Congress party condemned the brutal attacks on Israel. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security concerns of Israelis.

According to sources, the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group entered the third day on Monday and has claimed the lives of over 1,100 people on both sides. Hamas on Saturday launched a wave of rocket attacks, in Israel. Israel has responded with a wave of air strikes on Gaza, killing more than 500 people. Israeli Defence Minister on Monday announced that they will impose a "total blockade" on Gaza, and this blockade will also include a ban on food and fuel.