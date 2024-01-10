Hyderabad: Marking a significant enhancement to India's Naval prowess, the first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 'Starliner' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) was flagged-off by Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

He CNS was present at the event with 75 Navy personnel, as the UAV left from Hyderabad for Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations. A press release from Adani said Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance, 450 kg payload capacity, the only all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification and clear to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

Hari Kumar lauded Adani's efforts in aligning their roadmap to the requirements of the Indian Navy and establishing an ecosystem of partners and capabilities to enable Aatmanirbharta in defence and security.

"This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance," he said.

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said the recent geopolitical events have reinforced the convergence of physical, informational and cognitive tactics underpinned by intelligence, information processing capabilities, use of unmanned systems and cyber systems for dissemination of information and disinformation.

"Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani which will help serve the needs of the Indian Armed forces and also place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy and their requirements," Adani added.

The ceremony hosted by the Adani Aerospace Park here signifies a monumental stride by the country towards strategic autonomy and technological prowess in high-endurance, combat-proven, and domestically developed advanced aerial systems.

This cutting-edge UAV, a product of Adani Defence and Aerospace, reinforces India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense and aims to establish a global leadership position in the sector. Adani Defence and Aerospace have already demonstrated expertise across various domains, including small arms, unmanned aerial vehicles, radars, defense electronics, avionics, tactical communication systems, and electro-optical systems, catering to the needs of the Army and other paramilitary forces.

The Adani Group's Defense and Aerospace division had secured the orders for 'Drishti 10 Starliner' in October 2023. 'Drishti 10' is an Elbits Hermes 900 MALE (Medium Altitude Long Range) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

One of the key features of the UAV is that it is highly autonomous and mission-effective and boasts multiple points for payload configuration. The UAV is engineered in such a way that it requires minimal maintenance.