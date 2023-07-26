New Delhi: The opposition parties on Wednesday reiterated that BJP led central government has been afraid of opposition unity and that is the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to evade a statement over the Manipur situation.

"The ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are afraid of INDIA. That is why the government and the Prime Minister have been trying to skip our demand for discussion in the House over the Manipur situation," said Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Jebi Mather.

Reiterating that the entire opposition party members have extended their support to the expelled Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, Mather said that other opposition members will continue their protest outside the Parliament along with Sanjay Singh.

"This is the third day today, Sanjay Singh is on dharna demanding a statement from the Prime Minister over Manipur situation. BJP will never be able to suppress our demand over Manipur," Mather said, adding "The government has suspended him, but they can't stop Sanjay Singh from raising his demand."

"We want to know why the Prime Minister is trying to run away from the Manipur issue. This is such a horrific situation and the Prime Minister is trying to avoid it," she said. Mather said that the Prime Minister should take the MPs and the entire country into confidence over the present crisis in Manipur. She also criticised Modi for comparing the newly floated name of the entire opposition-INDIA-with the East India Company and others.

Amid a continued logjam in the Parliament over Manipur violence, opposition INDIA parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the entire afternoon. Meanwhile, members of Rajya Sabha from the northeastern states called on Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and requested a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues of Manipur.

They also urged across all party lines to participate in the discussion and give constructive suggestions for tackling the situation. in Manipur, which will boost the confidence of the people of the State. It is worth mentioning that although the central government has agreed for a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha under rule 176 over the Manipur situation, the opposition parties have been demanding a discussion under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

