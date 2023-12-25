Bills to replace criminal codes become laws as President Murmu gives assent
Published: 25 minutes ago
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday gave her assent to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Bills set to replace the existing criminal laws.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the goal was to provide justice rather than punish in response to a discussion on the three legislation in Parliament.
The three laws provide definitions for numerous offenses and their associated penalties with the ultimate goal of revamping the nation's criminal justice system. These have eliminated sedition as a felony, defined terrorism precisely, and added a new section called "offenses against the state."