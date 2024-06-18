Three Insurgents Arrested, Arms Seized In Manipur's Troubled Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi Distrcts

Imphal: Security forces arrested three insurgents from Tengnoupal and seized sophisticated arms in Kangpokpi district, a Manipur Police statement said. Security forces arrested three valley-based insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong village in Tengnoupal district on June 14, it said.



The statement issued on Monday night also said that the "situation in the state was under control" and security forces continued to conduct search operations to maintain law and order situation. In a separate search operation conducted at Gangpijang hill ranges in Kangpokpi district, security forces seized one 7.62mm AK 56 assault rifle, one pt. 22 rifle, one 12-inch single-bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers, one Chinese hand grenade, one country-made hand grenade, one 51mm mortal and live ammunition on Sunday.



The statement also said that police officers of Assam and Manipur on Saturday had a joint meeting at Jiribam along the Assam-Manipur border in connection with the prevailing scenario in the region. Regular patrolling and area domination have been intensified in the entire riverine stretch of the Barak and Jiri rivers.

The statement also appealed to the public "to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately." It said the security forces ensured the movement of 117 and 378 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.