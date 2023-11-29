New Delhi: In view of alarming reports over a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China, the Centre has asked five states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, to put their healthcare infrastructure ready to meet any emergency that may arise out of China-like health urgency.

Through the directive, the Centre told states to review preparedness in view of a surge in respiratory illnesses in the neighbouring country. The Union Health Ministry in its advisory said the situation is not that alarming but needs attention.

"The Union Health Ministry has proactively decided to review the preparedness measures against respiratory illnesses, as a matter of abundant caution. This is noted to be important in view of the ongoing influenza and winter season that results in an increase in respiratory illness cases. The government of India is closely monitoring the situation and indicated that there is no need for any alarm," the ministry said.

Union Health Secretary has also written a letter to the states and UTs advising them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

"All States and Union Territories have been advised to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of Covid', shared earlier this year, which provides for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI)," the Union Health Ministry's letter said.

Acting on it, the Karnataka Health Department became among the first to issue an advisory for citizens to be aware of the seasonal flu in regard to the illnesses. The advisory said seasonal flu is an infectious disease that typically lasts five to seven days and is known for its low morbidity and mortality rates.

According to the directives, the symptom poses a higher risk to infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immunocompromised, and those on long-term medications such as steroids, may require hospitalisation.

The symptoms mentioned in the government note are fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, myalgia, nausea, sneezing, and a dry cough that can last up to three weeks in high-risk groups.

Alongside Karnataka, Rajasthan's medical and health department asked its staff to stay vigilant and form rapid response teams. The state government asked officials concerned to prepare an action plan for the prevention and treatment of the disease.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan Health Department, Shubhra Singh, in a video conference said the situation is "not worrisome at present" but the medical staff should work with full vigilance for surveillance and prevention of infectious diseases across the state.

Uttarakhand Health Department in guidelines asked medical teams to monitor symptoms of pneumonia and influenza in children.

In a circular, the Gujarat government ordered to keep healthcare officials on alert. Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine also asked the health department to stay on alert and expedite surveillance for respiratory illnesses in the state.