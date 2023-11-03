Article on Adani-Hindenburg row: SC grants interim protection to two journalists

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat police not to take any coercive steps against two journalists in connection with an article written by them on the Adani-Hindenburg row. A bench comprising justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra issued notice to the Gujarat government on the pleas filed by journalists Ravi Nair and Anand Mangnale. Senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocate Paras Nath Singh appeared for the two journalists.
The bench asked Jaising, representing the journalists, why her clients had moved the apex court directly. Jaising submitted that the notice to appear is completely without jurisdiction. She emphasised that it is nothing but “pure and simple” harassment and a prelude to possible arrest.
Nair and Mangnale moved the apex court challenging the summonses issued by the Ahmedabad crime branch asking them to appear for questioning in connection with a preliminary inquiry into their article published on the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) website.
The petitioners received notices in October from Ahmedabad’s crime branch, which directed them to appear in person in connection with the preliminary inquiry being conducted on the complaint by an investor Yogeshbhai Mafatlal Bhansali.
In their petition, the petitioners contended that the police have not handed over a copy of any complaint or disclosed the provision of law being invoked in the matter, and also, if the matter being investigated was under laws of defamation, then the Ahmedabad crime branch would not have jurisdiction
Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against the business conglomerate. The charges have been dismissed by the Adani Group as lies.