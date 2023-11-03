ARTICLE ON ADANI HINDENBURG ROW SC GRANTS INTERIM PROTECTION TO TWO JOURNALISTS

The petitioners received notices in October from Ahmedabad’s crime branch, which directed them to appear in person in connection with the preliminary inquiry being conducted on the complaint by an investor Yogeshbhai Mafatlal Bhansali.

In their petition, the petitioners contended that the police have not handed over a copy of any complaint or disclosed the provision of law being invoked in the matter, and also, if the matter being investigated was under laws of defamation, then the Ahmedabad crime branch would not have jurisdiction