Hyderabad: The passengers of the famous airline IndiGo had a bitter experience. The plane flew into the air before the air conditioner (AC) was turned on. Due to this, the passengers were in serious trouble. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Waring shared the video on social media on Saturday. Now that video went viral. The incident took place on an Indigo flight (6E7261), which was going from Chandigarh to Jaipur.

"First they were made to stand in queue for about 10-15 minutes in the scorching sun. Later, the flight took off without turning on the AC. AC was not turned on from take-off to landing. The passengers were very upset. But, no one mentioned it to the flight crew. Some could not bear the heat and started fanning themselves with papers to keep them cool. Air Hostesses generously provided tissue papers for passengers to wipe sweat,” Amarinder Singh tweeted. He said that the passengers were made to sit inside the plane without air conditioning for 90 minutes.

Recently tagging this video to DGCA and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Amarinder asked to take strict action against Indigo Airlines and the relevant authorities. Meanwhile, technical problems have arisen in three IndiGo flights in a single day.