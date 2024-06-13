CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 1st Flight Under 'PM Shri Tourism Air Services' From Bhopal Airport

Rewa/ Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday flagged off the first flight between Bhopal and Jabalpur from Raja Bhoj airport under the 'PM Shri Tourism Air Services'.

The flight departed from Bhopal at 9 am and reached Dumna airport in Jabalpur at 10.30 am. "After which, it will depart from Jabalpur at 11 am and reach Rewa at 12.30 pm. Then, it will depart from Rewa at 12.45 pm and reach Singrauli at 1.15 pm. However, its schedule will be different from June 14," an official said.

The scheme will connect eight cities in the state namely Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, Singrauli, Gwalior and Khajuraho.

The air services are being operated on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode through Jetserve Aviation Private Limited. The inaugural fare is around Rs 2,000.

Daily flight schedule:

Departure from Bhopal at 7:45 am, arrival in Jabalpur at 9:15 am

Departure from Jabalpur at 9:45 am, arrival in Rewa at 11:15 am

Departure from Rewa at 11:30 am, arrival in Singrauli at 12:00 pm

Departure from Singrauli at 12:15 pm, arrival in Rewa at 12:45 pm

Departure from Rewa at 1:15 pm, arrival in Jabalpur at 2:35 pm

Departure from Jabalpur at 2:45 pm, arrival in Bhopal at 4:15 pm

How to book flight?

Visit www.flyola.in.

Click on flight booking option.

After selecting the date, select the city from which you want to board

Enter the number of passengers and click on 'Find Flights'

A list of flights connecting your city to various cities will be displayed

After selecting the flight, fill in your details and proceed with the online payment

App to help with route information

An app will be made available to flyers. Complete information including the route, fare and timing will be available on this app. Also, booking facility will be available here. Fifty percent discount is being given to flyers for a month.

Scheme will boost tourism, says CM Mohan Yadav:

Taking to his X handle, Yadav wrote, "PM Shri Tourism Air Service will prove to be helpful in increasing tourism in Madhya Pradesh. With this service, along with tourism, business, education and medical sectors will also fly high in the state. Today, on the occasion of the launch of 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service', inaugurated the ticket booking counter at Bhopal Airport and provided boarding passes to the passengers."