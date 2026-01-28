Heavy Snowfall, Rain Disrupt Life In Uttarakhand; Avalanche Alert Issued in Five Districts
As predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, the change in weather from January 27 onwards has led to intermittent snowfall in higher altitudes.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is witnessing an intense spell of winter weather as snowfall has resumed in the higher Himalayan regions. Rain and hailstorms have lashed the plains and have affected daily life. As predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, the change in weather from January 27 onwards has led to intermittent snowfall in higher altitudes and rain.
In view of the worsening conditions, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has issued an avalanche alert for five districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Citing inputs from the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, USDMA said there is a strong possibility of snowfall and avalanches in high-altitude areas from 5 pm on January 28 till 5 pm on January 29. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh have been placed under Danger Level-3, while Bageshwar has been kept under Danger Level-1.
District magistrates of the affected districts have been asked to remain alert and ensure that people in vulnerable areas take necessary precautions, as heavy snowfall could trigger avalanches.
Several tourist destinations, including Chakrata, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Auli, Nainital and Chopta, have recorded substantial snowfall. The four Char Dham sites, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, are also blanketed under thick layers of snow.
However, the snowfall has led to road closures in many hilly areas, causing difficulties for both locals and tourists. While government agencies are working to clear roads, travel remains challenging in several regions.
Sudden weather shift intensifies cold
Though the weather had been fluctuating for the past four days, conditions worsened late at night with heavy rain, hailstorms and intense snowfall in higher reaches. The sudden change has further lowered temperatures and increase cold conditions across the state.
In Uttarkashi and other hill districts, bad weather has persisted since night, which has complicated administrative efforts. Roads have turned slippery due to accumulated snow, while rain and hail in the plains have disrupted normal life. Poor visibility during strong winds and rainfall has made driving risky in several areas.
Additionally, heavy snow in Yamunotri, Gangotri, Harsil, Mukhba, Sukhi Top, Radi Top and surrounding areas has caused a drop in temperatures.
The Gangotri National Highway was blocked beyond Sukhi Top due to heavy snowfall but was later reopened with difficulty. Traffic from Dharasu to Sukhi Top is currently operational. Authorities are continuously engaged in snow-clearing operations to restore full connectivity.
Movement beyond Sukhi Top towards Gangotri has been restricted to 4×4 vehicles equipped with non-skid chains. Small vehicles and those without chains have been barred to prevent accidents.
The Yamunotri National Highway has also been severely affected. Snowfall from Ranachatti to Janki Chatti and Radi Top has disrupted traffic at multiple points. While efforts are underway to keep the route operational, controlled movement is being allowed wherever possible.
As a precautionary measure, the Harsil–Mukhba motor road has been closed. The Phoolchatti–Kharsali road remains completely blocked due to heavy snowfall between chainage 0.00 and 1.73. Although the target was to reopen it by 5 pm on January 28, continuous snowfall has delayed restoration.
Snow clearance is being carried out on a war footing on the Gangotri–Dharasu stretch and National Highway 134. Work is underway at Hanumanchatti, while lime has been spread at Radi Top to reduce slipperiness. JCB machines have been deployed from Chaurangi towards Sunakundhar to clear snow and ensure safer travel.
Advisory issued for travelers
The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has warned that roads may be temporarily closed if conditions worsen. Residents and travelers have been advised to avoid unnecessary journeys and strictly follow official advisories. People have been urged to travel to the hills only if absolutely necessary.
Snowfall has also disrupted electricity supply in parts of the region. Power supply from the 33/11 kV Burnigad substation has been restored, and most feeders are reported to be functioning normally. However, a breakdown in the 33 kV Nainbagh–Burnigad line has affected areas connected to the Burnigad substation.
Additionally, faults in the 11 kV Janki Chatti feeder have disrupted power supply from Syanachatti to Janki Chatti. Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said electricity department teams are working amid adverse weather conditions to restore supply at the earliest.
Tourists stranded, administration on alert
The impact of rain and snowfall is also visible on tourism. Many tourists in higher regions remain confined to hotels and guesthouses due to bad weather. Reports of tourists being stranded at some locations have also emerged.
In Chakrata, several tourists were forced to halt due to snowfall. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said the situation is under control and teams are prepared to handle any emergency. Tourists have been advised to stay at safe locations and avoid onward travel until weather conditions improve.
Weather scientist Rohit Thapliyal said that due to the active western disturbance, rain in several parts of the state and snowfall in higher areas may continue for the next few hours, with a further drop in temperatures likely.
