Heavy Snowfall, Rain Disrupt Life In Uttarakhand; Avalanche Alert Issued in Five Districts

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is witnessing an intense spell of winter weather as snowfall has resumed in the higher Himalayan regions. Rain and hailstorms have lashed the plains and have affected daily life. As predicted by the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun, the change in weather from January 27 onwards has led to intermittent snowfall in higher altitudes and rain.

In view of the worsening conditions, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has issued an avalanche alert for five districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar. Citing inputs from the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh, USDMA said there is a strong possibility of snowfall and avalanches in high-altitude areas from 5 pm on January 28 till 5 pm on January 29. Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh have been placed under Danger Level-3, while Bageshwar has been kept under Danger Level-1.

District magistrates of the affected districts have been asked to remain alert and ensure that people in vulnerable areas take necessary precautions, as heavy snowfall could trigger avalanches.

Several tourist destinations, including Chakrata, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Auli, Nainital and Chopta, have recorded substantial snowfall. The four Char Dham sites, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, are also blanketed under thick layers of snow.

However, the snowfall has led to road closures in many hilly areas, causing difficulties for both locals and tourists. While government agencies are working to clear roads, travel remains challenging in several regions.

Sudden weather shift intensifies cold

Though the weather had been fluctuating for the past four days, conditions worsened late at night with heavy rain, hailstorms and intense snowfall in higher reaches. The sudden change has further lowered temperatures and increase cold conditions across the state.

In Uttarkashi and other hill districts, bad weather has persisted since night, which has complicated administrative efforts. Roads have turned slippery due to accumulated snow, while rain and hail in the plains have disrupted normal life. Poor visibility during strong winds and rainfall has made driving risky in several areas.

Additionally, heavy snow in Yamunotri, Gangotri, Harsil, Mukhba, Sukhi Top, Radi Top and surrounding areas has caused a drop in temperatures.

The Gangotri National Highway was blocked beyond Sukhi Top due to heavy snowfall but was later reopened with difficulty. Traffic from Dharasu to Sukhi Top is currently operational. Authorities are continuously engaged in snow-clearing operations to restore full connectivity.

Movement beyond Sukhi Top towards Gangotri has been restricted to 4×4 vehicles equipped with non-skid chains. Small vehicles and those without chains have been barred to prevent accidents.