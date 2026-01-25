Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourist Rush To Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland'

Rudraprayag: Two days of heavy snowfall have blanketed the picturesque Chopta-Dugalbitta region, often dubbed Uttarakhand's 'Mini Switzerland', drawing crowds of tourists eager to experience the winter wonderland. However, the delight has turned to frustration with long traffic jams clogging snow-covered roads, forcing some visitors to pitch in and clear the way themselves.

This season started on a low note for local businesses, as scant snowfall over the New Year period stalled tourism and inflicted heavy losses. The first substantial snow of the year, arriving in the last week of January, has revived Chopta's allure. A thick white carpet now covers the area, attracting visitors and generating much-needed employment for locals.

Yet, the bounty has disrupted travel: heavy snow has halted vehicular movement on the Ukhimath-Chopta road, stranding vehicles and causing hours-long snarls. Despite police efforts, jams persist, exacerbating hardships for tourists. The region, historically developed by the British with guesthouses still standing and maintained by the Ukhimath Public Works Department, typically sees a post-New Year rush—delayed but undimmed this year.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad assured that snow-clearing machines are operating non-stop to restore the Ukhimath-Chopta-Gopeshwar Mangal highway. "Every possible effort is underway to clear the road and manage traffic congestion," he added.