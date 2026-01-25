ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand To Regulate Trekking And Mountaineering Soon

Dehradun: The state of Uttarakhand is laying down regulations to put in place a policy for trekking. While these regulations are expected to make trekking safer and more convenient for the trekkers from across the country and the world, participating in this adventure activity will also become somewhat more difficult.

Sources disclosed that certain standards are being set for the companies, agencies and the trekkers to follow. Previously, there were no specific regulations set by the state government, and any agency or company could easily put trekkers on trekking routes without any formalities or regulations. This will no longer be possible once the regulations are implemented.

Uttarakhand To Regulate Trekking And Mountaineering Soon (ETV Bharat)

Uttarakhand is known both nationally and internationally as a major trekking and mountaineering destination. Its snow-capped peaks, dense forests, high passes and exciting trekking routes attract thousands of domestic and foreign tourists along with adventure enthusiasts every year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, PK Patro, Chief Conservator of Forests (Eco Tourism) said, "This is the first time such comprehensive trekking guidelines are being developed in Uttarakhand. This will not only ensure the safety of tourists but will also give new direction and credibility to adventure tourism in the state. The Uttarakhand Trekking Guidelines 2026 will be a major step towards making the state a safe, disciplined and reliable hub for adventure tourism."

Uttarakhand To Regulate Trekking And Mountaineering Soon (ETV Bharat)

The proposed rules aim to make trekking and mountaineering safe, besides conducting these activities in an accessible, transparent and responsible manner. The government has prepared a draft of trekking rules in the first phase, while a separate regulation for mountaineering will soon be introduced. In future, there are plans to bring both mountaineering and trekking under a single policy.

Sources said the draft trekking regulations are almost ready and will be implemented soon after the government’s approval. The Tourism Department has consulted all stakeholders involved in trekking, including the trekking associations, tour operators, guides and agencies to ensure that the regulations are practical and effective.