Uttarakhand To Regulate Trekking And Mountaineering Soon
Officials stated that the draft regulations for trekking have been prepared and will be implemented after the government's approval
Published : January 25, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Dehradun: The state of Uttarakhand is laying down regulations to put in place a policy for trekking. While these regulations are expected to make trekking safer and more convenient for the trekkers from across the country and the world, participating in this adventure activity will also become somewhat more difficult.
Sources disclosed that certain standards are being set for the companies, agencies and the trekkers to follow. Previously, there were no specific regulations set by the state government, and any agency or company could easily put trekkers on trekking routes without any formalities or regulations. This will no longer be possible once the regulations are implemented.
Uttarakhand is known both nationally and internationally as a major trekking and mountaineering destination. Its snow-capped peaks, dense forests, high passes and exciting trekking routes attract thousands of domestic and foreign tourists along with adventure enthusiasts every year.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, PK Patro, Chief Conservator of Forests (Eco Tourism) said, "This is the first time such comprehensive trekking guidelines are being developed in Uttarakhand. This will not only ensure the safety of tourists but will also give new direction and credibility to adventure tourism in the state. The Uttarakhand Trekking Guidelines 2026 will be a major step towards making the state a safe, disciplined and reliable hub for adventure tourism."
The proposed rules aim to make trekking and mountaineering safe, besides conducting these activities in an accessible, transparent and responsible manner. The government has prepared a draft of trekking rules in the first phase, while a separate regulation for mountaineering will soon be introduced. In future, there are plans to bring both mountaineering and trekking under a single policy.
Sources said the draft trekking regulations are almost ready and will be implemented soon after the government’s approval. The Tourism Department has consulted all stakeholders involved in trekking, including the trekking associations, tour operators, guides and agencies to ensure that the regulations are practical and effective.
Sources said that the regulations call for every agency, tour operator, company and firm offering trekking in Uttarakhand to register for five years. Agencies already conducting trekking activities will be required to register within 60 days of the implementation of the regulations. Trekking without registration will be strictly prohibited.
The regulations also specify the qualifications and age limits for high and low altitude trekking guides. The age limit for low altitude guides is likely to be 18 to 60 years, while those over 50 are required to obtain a health certificate from a government medical officer every year. A basic mountaineering course from a recognized mountaineering institute is also mandatory and a two-year experience certificate from a registered agency is also required.
The age limit for high altitude guides is likely to be 20 to 60 years. Those over 50 are required to obtain a medical certificate every year. While basic and advanced mountaineering courses from a recognized institute are mandatory, a two-year experience certificate is also needed.
It has been made mandatory to appoint at least 60% of the natives of Uttarakhand as staff of tour operators or agencies. This has been done with the view to provide employment to the local youth and stop migration.
Meanwhile, every trekker going for high or low altitude trekking must submit insurance and a medical certificate. The agency will be responsible for obtaining information on weather conditions in advance. If the weather turns bad, trekkers will be asked to stay at the nearest camp and trekking activities will be suspended until the weather clears.
Even the tour operators and agencies will have to provide their employees with an insurance cover of at least Rs 5 lakh.
Under the regulations, a district-level monitoring committee will be formed under the District Magistrate or a designated officer. Additionally, a technical committee will be formed under the District Tourism Development Officer. Trekking routes will be subject to carrying capacity and strict action will be taken against violators who could be fined up to Rs 10,000 and can face suspension or cancellation of their registration.
In recent years, numerous accidents have occurred during trekking and mountaineering expeditions in the state. It has been found that often agencies have conducted trekking without following regulations, increasing the risk to life and property.
