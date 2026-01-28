ETV Bharat / Videos

thumbnail
Uttarakhand: Heavy Snowfall Covers Kedarnath In White Sheet (ETV Bharat)

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST

1 Min Read
Rudraprayag: The holy town of Kedarnath, nestled in the high Himalayas, is experiencing extreme winter conditions, with 3-4 feet of snow blanketing the shrine and temperatures plummeting to minus 16 degrees Celsius.

Despite the harsh weather, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Rudraprayag Police are braving the cold, conducting continuous patrolling around the temple premises and sensitive areas.

In view of weather alerts and the possibility of avalanches, police authorities have directed personnel to maintain heightened vigilance. Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad said the morale of the forces remains high and the security arrangement at Kedarnath Dham is fully in place.

Meanwhile, the Kund-Chopta highway (NH-107A) has been blocked due to snowfall. Continuous snowfall in the Chopta region has left hundreds of travellers stranded. Efforts are underway to restore road connectivity. Snowfall has also continued in Triyuginarayan.

