ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Reserves Verdict On Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged MLA Horse-Trading Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into an alleged horse-trading case involving a Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA. The court said that the the matter cannot be transferred to the central agency without supporting evidence.

N Ilaiyaraja, the TVK MLA from Uthangarai, filed a petition alleging that he was offered a bribe of up to Rs 35 crore to vote in a particular manner during a proposed no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

According to the MLA, the alleged offer was made despite him being a member of the ruling TVK party. Based on Ilaiyaraja's complaint, the Triplicane Police registered a case and arrested more than 10 people, including YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu of Chennai's Arumbakkam, Naresh from Tiruchirappalli, and Thiagarajan from Medavakkam.

The accused were lodged in Puzhal Prison. Later, the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai granted police custody of some of the accused for further interrogation.

During the investigation, police reportedly found leads suggesting possible links to former DMK minister Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar. Summons were issued to both, but they did not appear for hearing and approached the High Court and secured conditional anticipatory bail.

The petition seeking transfer of the investigation to the CBI was filed by Tiruppur-based lawyer J Balasubramani.