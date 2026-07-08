Madras High Court Asks Senthil Balaji To Appear Twice Daily Before Police For 'Offering' Rs 35 Cr Bribe To TVK MLA Elaiyaraja
Prosecution accused the DMK strongman of conspiring to destabilise the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government through cross-voting in a noconfidence motion against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed DMK MLA Senthil Balaji to appear before the police twice daily in a case accusing him of offering Rs 35 crore bribe to a TVK legislator to cross-vote in a no-confidence motion to be moved against Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, while allowing his plea for anticipatory bail.
Balaji's sibling Ashok Kumar too was granted similar relief with a similar condition that he will have to appear before the investigation officer until further orders by the court. The brothers were asked to cooperate with the investigation.
The anticipatory bail plea came up before Justice Ilanthiraiyan who queried the role the duo had played in the case of making attempts to destabilise the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government registered by the Triplicane Police in Chennai city.
Balaji who was represented by Senior Advocate NR Elango argued that there was no material evidence except for the CDR(Call Detail Record) and that the complaint was lodged by the TVK MLA Elaiayaraj two days after he allegedly received the call.
He also submitted that the allegations against his client were only presumptions. They say he attempted to topple the government.
The Judge wanted to know the role of Balaji in the case, citing that there was nothing in the FIR. Balaji's advocate replied that the prosecution was making a case of his client and the prime accused both were present in the same town on the same day.
He referred to certain media reports stating that the state wants to implicate his client so that they can stop him from discharging his duties in the impending Karur by-election.
On June 29, the ruling party MLA lodged a complaint with City Police Commissioner(Greater Chennai Police) A Amalraj. Elaiyaraja who was elected from Uthangarai said an unknown person who identified himself as speaking in the interest of a major political party offered him a bribe of Rs 35 crore. The caller urged the MLA to discharge his duty as a public representative in a manner which would serve the political party's interest. The complainant said the caller further threatened the legislator and his family during the conversation and sought action against the individual and those operating him.
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