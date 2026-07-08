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Madras High Court Asks Senthil Balaji To Appear Twice Daily Before Police For 'Offering' Rs 35 Cr Bribe To TVK MLA Elaiyaraja

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed DMK MLA Senthil Balaji to appear before the police twice daily in a case accusing him of offering Rs 35 crore bribe to a TVK legislator to cross-vote in a no-confidence motion to be moved against Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker, while allowing his plea for anticipatory bail.

Balaji's sibling Ashok Kumar too was granted similar relief with a similar condition that he will have to appear before the investigation officer until further orders by the court. The brothers were asked to cooperate with the investigation.

The anticipatory bail plea came up before Justice Ilanthiraiyan who queried the role the duo had played in the case of making attempts to destabilise the Joseph Vijay-led TVK government registered by the Triplicane Police in Chennai city.

Balaji who was represented by Senior Advocate NR Elango argued that there was no material evidence except for the CDR(Call Detail Record) and that the complaint was lodged by the TVK MLA Elaiayaraj two days after he allegedly received the call.