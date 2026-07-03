ETV Bharat / state

Police Launch Manhunt For Senthil Balaji’s Brother In TVK MLA Bribery Case

Chennai: Police have launched a manhunt for Ashok Kumar, brother of former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, after fresh arrests in connection with the alleged Rs 35 crore bribery offer made to a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA to influence his vote during a proposed no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker.

The development follows the arrest of three more suspects in Bengaluru, whose statements during interrogation allegedly linked Ashok Kumar and others to the conspiracy, police sources said. The arrested accused have been identified as Selvam (54) from Pallikaranai, Srinivasan (46) from Madambakkam, and Rajesh (43) from Chromepet.

The case stems from a complaint filed on June 29 by TVK MLA Dr N. Elaiyaraja, representing Uthangarai constituency in Krishnagiri district. In his complaint, the legislator alleged that a Chennai-based man, Thirunavukkarasu, contacted him on behalf of members of a major political party and offered Rs 35 crore in exchange for voting against the Speaker during a proposed no-confidence motion.

Elaiyaraja further alleged that he was threatened with serious consequences for himself and his family after rejecting the offer. Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and arrested Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh and Thiagarajan on July 1. They were later remanded to judicial custody.