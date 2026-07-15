ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: Undertrial Dies In Puzhal Prison; Relatives Allege Attack By Guards

Chennai: An undertrial prisoner, who was arrested for selling the banned intoxicants, including gutka in Chennai and lodged in Puzhal jail, died in hospital due to a heart attack. However, relatives have alleged that he died due to an attack by prison guards.

Balaji (44) was a resident of Janakiraman Street in Selaiyur, near Chennai. He was running a pet shop in the same area. Selaiyur police station received confidential information, claiming that Balaji was storing and selling banned drugs and gutka from this shop.

Acting on this information, Selaiyur police raided Balaji's shop on July 12 and seized banned intoxicants, including gutka. Later, the police produced Balaji in court and lodged him in Puzhal jail on the court's orders.