Chennai: Undertrial Dies In Puzhal Prison; Relatives Allege Attack By Guards
Doctors who examined Balaji at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai said he had died of a heart attack.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Chennai: An undertrial prisoner, who was arrested for selling the banned intoxicants, including gutka in Chennai and lodged in Puzhal jail, died in hospital due to a heart attack. However, relatives have alleged that he died due to an attack by prison guards.
Balaji (44) was a resident of Janakiraman Street in Selaiyur, near Chennai. He was running a pet shop in the same area. Selaiyur police station received confidential information, claiming that Balaji was storing and selling banned drugs and gutka from this shop.
Acting on this information, Selaiyur police raided Balaji's shop on July 12 and seized banned intoxicants, including gutka. Later, the police produced Balaji in court and lodged him in Puzhal jail on the court's orders.
Balaji, who was confined in the remand cell of Puzhal jail, reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at around 7.45 am today. Following this, the prison guards took him to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment.
Doctors who examined Balaji there said that he had already died of a heart attack. Based on a complaint filed by the prison warden regarding this incident, Puzhal police have registered a case and are investigating.
Balaji's relatives were shocked to hear the news of his death. They alleged that Balaji died due to an attack by prison guards. However, the police department has denied their allegations.
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