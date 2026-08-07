ETV Bharat / lifestyle

99% Of Indian Travellers Associate Travel With Happiness: Survey

Nine in ten said just having a trip to look forward to lifts their mood ( Getty Images )

Digital platform Booking.com's Travel Happiness Index, based on responses from more than 10,000 travellers across the Asia-Pacific region (including over 1,000 Indians) arrives at an intriguing conclusion. The happiness we associate with travel begins much before you board the plane, sometimes the very moment you decide to go. Nearly every Indian traveller surveyed associated travel with positive emotions.

This is a scenario that occurs weeks before any long-awaited holiday. Every now and then, in the middle of an ordinary Friday afternoon, your mind wanders briefly to a beach, a mountain trail or a bowl of noodles waiting somewhere on the other side of the world. For a few seconds, life feels lighter. A new survey says those few seconds matter more than we might have imagined.

Nine in ten said just having a trip to look forward to lifts their mood 77% said that anticipation helps them cope with everyday pressures 82% of Indian travellers say planning makes them feel more in control 80% prefer organising itineraries in advance.

In other words, travel has become a psychological anchor. The holiday starts long before departure. The planning, the research, the conversations, the countdown are part of the experience itself. This is interesting because travel has become objectively more complicated. Travellers today must navigate inflation, unpredictable weather, health concerns, geopolitical uncertainty and rising costs. Yet rather than discouraging travel, these obstacles appear to have changed the way people approach it.

One of the most revealing findings in the report is what travellers now consider worthwhile. It isn't necessarily famous landmarks or fun activities. Instead, Indian travellers increasingly derive satisfaction from modest experiences: spending time with family, appreciating natural scenery and sharing memorable meals. 71% per cent of respondents deliberately extend their holidays simply to allow themselves more time to relax. 78% per cent prioritise authentic local food and meaningful experiences over conventional sightseeing.

Even accommodation reflects this change. Vacation homes, apartments and unique stays are getting more popular, and not only because they're economical, but also because they offer something that hotels sometimes struggle to provide: the feeling of temporarily belonging somewhere. Extreme weather, inflation, political instability and safety concerns all weigh on travellers' minds. Yet they rarely prevent travel altogether. Instead, travellers adapt. 96% respondents are willing to change plans rather than cancel them.

Search platforms, AI-powered recommendations and booking apps have become confidence engines. They help travellers compare options, discover unfamiliar destinations and, perhaps most importantly, reassure them that they're making the right decision. It's little surprise that 87% of Indian travellers say booking through a trusted platform makes them feel more at ease.

The Travel Happiness Index challenges one of travel's oldest assumptions. The happiest holidays aren't necessarily the most expensive or the longest but the ones that make people feel connected to family, food, nature or unfamiliar places.