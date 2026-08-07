ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Want To Be Happier Like The Japanese? Try These 3 Simple Techniques To Detox Your Mind

Most of us spend a lot of time looking after our bodies. We try to eat healthy food. We exercise. Some people even go on “detox” diets, hoping to flush out toxins and start afresh. But when was the last time you detoxed your mind? Our heads are often far messier than our kitchens. They're filled with worries about tomorrow, regrets about yesterday, random conversations we replay at 2 am, and imaginary arguments with people who probably aren't thinking about us at all. If the body needs cleaning, surely the mind deserves the same treatment.

The Japanese have long embraced simple daily practices that help them stay calm, positive and emotionally balanced. They aren't complicated philosophies that require years of study. They're practical habits that anyone can try. Here are three of the most popular ones.

1. Zazen

Have you noticed that your brain becomes its busiest exactly when you finally sit down to relax? You decide to spend five minutes doing absolutely nothing, and suddenly your mind remembers every awkward thing you've ever said since the age of 11. This is where Zazen, a form of Zen meditation, comes in. Find a quiet place and sit comfortably with your back straight. Instead of closing your eyes completely, keep them half open and soften your gaze.

Now comes the interesting part. Your thoughts will arrive. Don't chase them away. Don't judge them. Don't decide whether they're good or bad. Simply watch them, the way you might watch clouds drifting across the sky. At the same time, focus gently on your breathing. With regular practice, you become less reactive. Instead of getting carried away by every emotion, you learn to pause before responding. Anxiety begins to lose its grip, and your mind gradually becomes calmer.