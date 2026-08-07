Want To Be Happier Like The Japanese? Try These 3 Simple Techniques To Detox Your Mind
The Japanese have long embraced simple daily practices that help them stay calm, positive and emotionally balanced.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Most of us spend a lot of time looking after our bodies. We try to eat healthy food. We exercise. Some people even go on “detox” diets, hoping to flush out toxins and start afresh. But when was the last time you detoxed your mind? Our heads are often far messier than our kitchens. They're filled with worries about tomorrow, regrets about yesterday, random conversations we replay at 2 am, and imaginary arguments with people who probably aren't thinking about us at all. If the body needs cleaning, surely the mind deserves the same treatment.
The Japanese have long embraced simple daily practices that help them stay calm, positive and emotionally balanced. They aren't complicated philosophies that require years of study. They're practical habits that anyone can try. Here are three of the most popular ones.
1. Zazen
Have you noticed that your brain becomes its busiest exactly when you finally sit down to relax? You decide to spend five minutes doing absolutely nothing, and suddenly your mind remembers every awkward thing you've ever said since the age of 11. This is where Zazen, a form of Zen meditation, comes in. Find a quiet place and sit comfortably with your back straight. Instead of closing your eyes completely, keep them half open and soften your gaze.
Now comes the interesting part. Your thoughts will arrive. Don't chase them away. Don't judge them. Don't decide whether they're good or bad. Simply watch them, the way you might watch clouds drifting across the sky. At the same time, focus gently on your breathing. With regular practice, you become less reactive. Instead of getting carried away by every emotion, you learn to pause before responding. Anxiety begins to lose its grip, and your mind gradually becomes calmer.
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2. Kintsugi
Most of us spend a surprising amount of time wishing we were someone else. We wish we hadn't failed that exam, made that mistake, lost that opportunity, or said that embarrassing thing at a party five years ago. The Japanese philosophy of Kintsugi offers a very different way of looking at imperfections. When a beautiful ceramic bowl breaks in Japan, it isn't thrown away. Instead, the broken pieces are carefully repaired using a special lacquer mixed with gold powder. The cracks remain visible but instead of hiding them, they become the most beautiful part of the object. The bowl is transformed.
In life too, failures don't reduce your value. They shape your character. They teach patience and wisdom. Accept your imperfections instead of fighting them, and you will acquire a new kind of self-confidence and self-respect.
3. Otera Therapy
When life becomes overwhelming, many of us instinctively look for somewhere peaceful: a park, a beach, a place of worship, or simply a quiet corner where the world seems to slow down. In Japan, many people regularly visit Buddhist temples (called oteras) as part of what's known as Otera Therapy. They don't wait until they're completely stressed. They make it part of everyday life. They spend time sitting quietly, meditating, practising gentle yoga or chanting. The peaceful surroundings help them step away from the noise of everyday life.
You don't have to live in Japan or even visit a Buddhist temple to experience this feeling. Any peaceful place where you can sit quietly without distractions can offer the same gift. In the end, happiness isn't always about changing your life. Sometimes it's simply about changing the way you look at it.
References:
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354697939_The_happiness_concept_in_the_Japanese_and_English_cultures_comparative_analysis
- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/379697620_Zen_buddhism_in_tradition_culture_and_society_of_Japan
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