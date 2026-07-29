ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Best Vacations Leave Sand Between Your Toes, All You Need To Know About Barefoot Luxury

There was a time when luxury travel seemed to involve an astonishing amount of effort. You packed clothes you would never wear at home. You worried whether the restaurant required a jacket. You marvelled at chandeliers the size of studio apartments and bathrooms with so much marble, they looked as though someone had accidentally built a spa inside a museum.

Somewhere along the way, however, people began asking an uncomfortable question. What if luxury isn't about wearing expensive shoes? What if it's about not wearing any shoes at all! Welcome to the liberating world of barefoot luxury, a travel trend that's changing the way people think about indulgence. It swaps crystal chandeliers for coconut trees, marble floors for warm sand, and rigid itineraries for afternoons where your only pressing engagement is deciding whether to read another chapter of your book or swim in blue waters.

Luxury Has Moved Places

At first glance, barefoot luxury sounds like someone trying to sell you “doing less” at premium prices. But spend a few days at one of these resorts and the appeal becomes obvious. The point isn't that there's less luxury. It's that the luxury has moved.

“I thought luxury meant having more,” says London-based traveller Daniel Foster, recalling a stay in Costa Rica. “Instead, I found myself happiest with fewer decisions, fewer emails, fewer notifications and fewer shoes. It turns out my brain was carrying far more baggage than my suitcase.”

Instead of gold-plated taps, there's a villa built from local timber overlooking the sea. Instead of a dress code, there's an invitation to arrive at dinner barefoot. Instead of a packed itinerary, there's permission to let the day unfold however it chooses.