ETV Bharat / offbeat

From A Bihar Village To 197 Countries, Nomad Shubham Completes A Decade-Long Journey Around The World At 24

Munger: At an age when most people dream of achieving career success, a young man from a small village in Bihar has already reached a milestone without waiting for the 'right' age or time. The 24-year-old Shubham Kumar Panjiara, popularly known online as Nomad Shubham, says he has traveled to all 197 sovereign nations, ending a decade-long, largely hitchhiking-powered journey in Brazil.

Shubham's story is not only a travel milestone but also a tale of persistence, frugality, cultural curiosity and a self-belief that humble beginnings need not limit larger-than-life ambitions. His achievement has made him one of the most talked-about figures in the global travel community and inspired millions who follow his adventures online.

Shubham Kumar Panjiara (ETV Bharat)

Sharing the milestone recently on social media, he wrote: “Today, the 197th country is complete, and Brazil is my final destination. From my first hitchhike to the last - 10 years, 197 countries.”

Born in Makwa village in Bihar’s Munger district, he grew up in a modest household. His father, Satish Kumar Satya, is a retired school principal, while his mother, Gauri Devi, is a homemaker. He is the eldest among three siblings.

Curiosity about the wider world fascinated him early in life. While his family hoped he would pursue higher education and secure a stable career, Shubham was drawn to travel and exploration. He started travelling when he was around 13 or 14 years old, but a trip to Ladakh in 2018 proved to be a turning point, convincing him that he wanted to visit every country on the planet. Coming from a family that sustained with limited means and with little confidence in spoken English at the time, the goal appeared daunting to Shubham. But he never let that affect his travel plans.

Shubham’s international travel journey began with a visit to Nepal. He later travelled across Russia, China, Thailand, Laos and several Central Asian nations.

Recalling the early days of his adventure, he said, "The urge to travel and explore the world began when I was in the 10th or 12th grade. I started my journey in Nepal. I faced some difficulties initially, but eventually I got used to it.”

One of the defining moments of his early travels came in Russia, where he hitchhiked nearly 3,000 kilometres. "Accepting rides from strangers gradually became my signature style of travel and a major reason why I could complete my mission to journey across continents," he explained.