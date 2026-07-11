From A Bihar Village To 197 Countries, Nomad Shubham Completes A Decade-Long Journey Around The World At 24
For Shubham, it was a dream come true and he could accomplish it relying on hitchhiking, budget travel and extraordinary determination, reports Prince Dilsukh.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
Munger: At an age when most people dream of achieving career success, a young man from a small village in Bihar has already reached a milestone without waiting for the 'right' age or time. The 24-year-old Shubham Kumar Panjiara, popularly known online as Nomad Shubham, says he has traveled to all 197 sovereign nations, ending a decade-long, largely hitchhiking-powered journey in Brazil.
Shubham's story is not only a travel milestone but also a tale of persistence, frugality, cultural curiosity and a self-belief that humble beginnings need not limit larger-than-life ambitions. His achievement has made him one of the most talked-about figures in the global travel community and inspired millions who follow his adventures online.
Sharing the milestone recently on social media, he wrote: “Today, the 197th country is complete, and Brazil is my final destination. From my first hitchhike to the last - 10 years, 197 countries.”
Born in Makwa village in Bihar’s Munger district, he grew up in a modest household. His father, Satish Kumar Satya, is a retired school principal, while his mother, Gauri Devi, is a homemaker. He is the eldest among three siblings.
Curiosity about the wider world fascinated him early in life. While his family hoped he would pursue higher education and secure a stable career, Shubham was drawn to travel and exploration. He started travelling when he was around 13 or 14 years old, but a trip to Ladakh in 2018 proved to be a turning point, convincing him that he wanted to visit every country on the planet. Coming from a family that sustained with limited means and with little confidence in spoken English at the time, the goal appeared daunting to Shubham. But he never let that affect his travel plans.
Shubham’s international travel journey began with a visit to Nepal. He later travelled across Russia, China, Thailand, Laos and several Central Asian nations.
Recalling the early days of his adventure, he said, "The urge to travel and explore the world began when I was in the 10th or 12th grade. I started my journey in Nepal. I faced some difficulties initially, but eventually I got used to it.”
One of the defining moments of his early travels came in Russia, where he hitchhiked nearly 3,000 kilometres. "Accepting rides from strangers gradually became my signature style of travel and a major reason why I could complete my mission to journey across continents," he explained.
Sharing an amusing story about his international adventure, Shubham said he had once told his family he was heading to Delhi to prepare for the Civil Services Examination. Instead, he boarded a flight to Malaysia. "I remember it as the IAS Cover Story,” he said jokingly.
Since he did not have the luxury of normal travel influencers, Shubham built his journey around a tight budget. He stayed in local homes rather than hotels, relied on public transport, crossed borders by road whenever possible and frequently used Couchsurfing and volunteer opportunities.
"People across continents welcomed me into their homes, shared meals and introduced me to their cultures. These experiences transformed my worldview and my entire journey resulted in a deeper exploration of humanity and cultural diversity.
In the early years, he travelled on a monthly budget of roughly Rs 10,000–Rs 12,000. In several countries, his daily expenses were limited to around Rs 500.
“In 10 years, I traveled across the globe and the pages of six of my passports were filled up. My last destination was Brazil where my dream of visiting 197 countries was fulfilled. Most of my journeys were planned on a very tight budget, primarily by hitchhiking,” he informed.
Visa regulations, immigration procedures, political instability and border restrictions often tested his resolve. At one point in Ecuador, he encountered difficulties because his passport had run out of blank pages for visa stamps, the travel freak said.
At the time COVID-19 pandemic struck, Shubham found himself stranded in Afghanistan. But he remained committed to completing his mission.
Shubham has journalled his entire journey by documenting videos, photographs and travel stories. Thousands of posts and videos on his YouTube and Instagram platforms speak about his journey across continents. His authentic, low-budget travel style resonated with audiences so much that his folowoers and subscribers went into millions. Over time, income generated from social media helped fund the next stages of his travels.
Today, Shubham’s achievement is a source of pride not only for his family but also for Bihar and countless young Indians who see his story as proof that extraordinary goals can be achieved despite limited resources.
His father, Satish Kumar Satya, said, “Since childhood, Shubham wanted to do something different. He never gave up on his dreams. Today, the entire family, Bihar and the nation are proud of this achievement.”
His mother, Gauri Devi, recalled the anxieties she felt whenever he embarked on long journeys. “Shubham was determined to do something unique from a very young age. Initially, whenever he set out on long journeys away from home, I was always worried about his safety. Yet, I had faith that he would certainly fulfill his dreams. Today, I am immensely proud,” she said.
Shubham’s achievement as the youngest person to visit every country has attracted widespread attention online though official verification of any record related to it remains pending.
"Such recognitions typically require extensive documentation and review and it could take considerable time," said Shubham. Till then, at least he stands as an example and inspiration for youngsters who dare to complete each dream in their bucketlist.
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