ETV Bharat / lifestyle

PM Modi's Seychelles Visit Is The Perfect Excuse To Discover This Tropical Paradise So Close To India

The first thing to understand about Seychelles is that it isn't one island but an archipelago of 115 islands scattered across the western Indian Ocean. Most people visit the three principal islands Mahé, Praslin and La Digue but that is rather like saying people visit India for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Seychelles arrives in the headlines this week because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit, strengthening ties with the island nation through a series of agreements spanning infrastructure, maritime cooperation, health, education and sustainable development. Diplomacy may bring India and Seychelles closer, but for Indian travellers, this renewed spotlight is also a timely reminder that one of the world's most extraordinary destinations lies just a few hours across the Indian Ocean.

Nature, in Seychelles, appears to have been given an unlimited budget. The beaches alone seem almost satirical. Places like Anse Lazio on Praslin and Anse Source d'Argent on La Digue have appeared on many lists of the world's finest beaches. The sand is as soft as flour, the sea is calm enough to resemble polished glass, and the famous granite boulders look as though a giant sculptor casually scattered them across the shoreline after a particularly successful afternoon.

But it would be a mistake to spend an entire holiday lying on the beach, tempting though that prospect may be. Seychelles rewards curiosity. Its forests shelter the legendary coco de mer palm, whose enormous double-lobed seed has fascinated botanists, explorers and curious travellers for centuries. Walking through the ancient forests of the Vallée de Mai feels less like entering a botanical reserve and more like stepping into a prehistoric world where dinosaurs might reasonably be expected to emerge around the next bend.

Beaches and ocean life (ETV Bharat)

Tourism and lifestyle (ETV Bharat)

The islands are equally generous beneath the waves. The surrounding Indian Ocean hosts vibrant coral reefs, sea turtles, reef sharks, rays, octopuses and dazzling schools of tropical fish that seem incapable of producing an unattractive colour combination. Whether you choose snorkelling, scuba diving or simply peering through the clear shallows, the underwater world possesses the reassuring confidence of a place that has been perfecting itself for millions of years.

Wildlife enthusiasts quickly discover that Seychelles isn't merely beautiful; it is delightfully eccentric. The islands are home to the giant Aldabra tortoise, one of the largest tortoise species on Earth. Watching one wander past at what can only be described as geological speed is oddly comforting. In a world obsessed with efficiency, the Aldabra tortoise appears to have concluded that there is absolutely no need to hurry anywhere. Birdwatchers fare equally well. Endemic species such as the Seychelles black parrot and Seychelles magpie robin have become symbols of one of conservation's quieter success stories.

Sustainability (ETV Bharat)

Which brings us to one of the country's greatest achievements. Seychelles has treated environmental protection not as an afterthought but as a national priority. More than half of its land area enjoys protected status, while vast stretches of its surrounding ocean are designated marine protected areas. Coral restoration, sustainable fisheries and eco-tourism are not simply fashionable phrases here but practical necessities for a nation whose greatest asset is its natural world.

The culture of Seychelles is every bit as fascinating as its landscapes. Centuries of African, French, British, Indian and Chinese influences have blended into a uniquely Creole identity. Walk through the colourful markets of Victoria, one of the world's smallest capitals, and you hear conversations shifting effortlessly between Creole, English and French. Music drifts through the streets, local crafts fill small shops, and life seems to proceed at a pace that suggests perhaps the rest of the world has been rushing unnecessarily.

The cuisine reflects this cultural crossroads beautifully. Fresh seafood dominates many menus: grilled red snapper, tuna, octopus curry and lobster appear with pleasing regularity while fragrant spices, coconut milk, cinnamon, vanilla and tropical fruits add unmistakable island character. Indian travellers will find familiar flavours woven into Creole cooking, particularly in aromatic curries and rice dishes, though everything seems somehow lighter, fresher and accompanied by a sea breeze. The best meals are often the simplest: freshly grilled fish served beside the ocean, with breadfruit, rice or lentils, while waves provide background music entirely free of charge.

Food and cuisine (ETV Bharat)

Culture and traditions (ETV Bharat)

How To Get There

For Indian travellers, reaching Seychelles is refreshingly straightforward. Direct flights from major Indian cities connect to Mahé in roughly 4-5 hours, while additional one-stop options operate through Middle Eastern hubs. The islands are visa-free for Indian citizens, with visitors receiving permission to stay on arrival, making Seychelles one of the easier tropical destinations to visit. Once there, travelling between islands becomes part of the adventure itself. Ferries skim across startlingly blue waters, while short domestic flights reveal the archipelago from above.

There is an old tendency among travellers to compare tropical islands. Is Seychelles better than the Maldives? More beautiful than Mauritius? More pristine than Bali? However, Seychelles isn't trying to compete with anyone. It simply exists as a place where forests meet beaches, where giant tortoises outnumber traffic jams, where coral reefs still flourish, and where nature continues to perform with astonishing confidence.