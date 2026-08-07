10 Best Countries To Move To In 2026, Plus Reasons Why You Might Actually Want To
These countries aren't just beautiful to visit but places where you could realistically imagine building a life for yourself.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
There's a point in almost everyone's working life when the thought arrives. Usually on a Monday while sitting in traffic that has developed its own weather system. Or when someone casually says, “You know, my cousin moved abroad last year...” Suddenly, you're wondering. What if?
The Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026 has attempted to answer that question by ranking 192 countries and territories on everything that actually matters once the Instagram photos stop: healthcare, cost of living, safety, taxes, quality of life and how easy it is to settle in. These aren't simply beautiful countries to visit; they're places where you could realistically imagine building a life.
Here are the ten best destinations to move to in 2026, and why they deserve a place on every Indian's shortlist.
1. Estonia
It feels unfair that a country with a population smaller than many Indian cities has become one of the world's digital pioneers. Estonia tops this year's rankings thanks to excellent healthcare, low crime, efficient public services and a straightforward immigration process. Its Digital Nomad Visa has made it one of Europe's favourite destinations for remote workers. If bureaucracy gives you nightmares, Estonia may feel therapeutic.
2. Singapore
Singapore occupies a curious place in Indian imagination. It's close enough for a weekend trip, yet different enough to feel like another world. For us Indians, the transition is often smoother than in many Western countries. English is widely spoken, desi food is everywhere, public transport works with efficiency, and safety is so ingrained that losing your wallet feels like a temporary inconvenience rather than a personal crisis. However, the cost of living is high.
3. Malaysia
Malaysia does many things exceptionally well. Modern cities, tropical beaches, affordable healthcare, excellent infrastructure and a multicultural society make it particularly welcoming for Indian families. The food alone deserves special mention. One moment you're eating fragrant Nasi Lemak, the next you're discovering outstanding South Indian cuisine.
4. Portugal
Portugal has become one of Europe's favourite relocation destinations, and it isn't difficult to understand why. The weather is kind, the coastline seems endless, healthcare is excellent and life unfolds at a noticeably gentler pace. Portugal feels like a country that has collectively decided there are more important things than rushing.
5. Taiwan
Taiwan rarely dominates travel wishlists. However, its cities are clean, public transport is outstanding, healthcare is among the world's best and the food markets alone justify relocation. For professionals in technology, engineering and manufacturing, Taiwan also offers exciting career opportunities alongside an enviable work-life balance.
6. Lithuania
Some countries constantly demand attention. Lithuania gets on with improving people's lives. Its medieval cities, expanding technology sector, affordable living costs and growing international community make it an increasingly attractive option for young professionals and entrepreneurs. Think of it as one of Europe's best-kept secrets.
7. Hong Kong
Hong Kong isn't for everyone. It's fast, crowded and rarely pauses for breath. But for ambitious professionals, particularly those working in finance, international business or technology, few places offer quite the same combination of opportunity and excitement.
8. St. Kitts and Nevis
This tiny Caribbean nation is the most surprising entry on the list. Known for its spectacular beaches and relaxed island lifestyle, it has become increasingly attractive for investors and entrepreneurs. Life here is measured in sunsets.
9. Czech Republic
The Czech Republic somehow manages to combine centuries-old architecture with a thoroughly modern quality of life. Prague may steal the headlines, but the country as a whole offers excellent public services, affordable healthcare, growing employment opportunities and one of Central Europe's richest cultural scenes.
10. Malta
Malta answers one of relocation's biggest questions: What if moving abroad didn't require learning an entirely new language? English is widely spoken, the climate is sunny for much of the year and the island's growing financial and technology sectors continue to attract international professionals. It also helps that the Mediterranean Sea is never far away.
So... Should You Move?
Relocating abroad has never been only about earning more money. Increasingly, it's about buying things harder to quantify: Time, safety, clean air, reliable public transport, the freedom to walk through a park after sunset, the chance to build a life that feels a little less hurried.
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- PM Modi's Seychelles Visit Is The Perfect Excuse To Discover This Tropical Paradise So Close To India
- Travel Guide To Vietnam, A Country Built for Wanderers