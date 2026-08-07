ETV Bharat / lifestyle

10 Best Countries To Move To In 2026, Plus Reasons Why You Might Actually Want To

There's a point in almost everyone's working life when the thought arrives. Usually on a Monday while sitting in traffic that has developed its own weather system. Or when someone casually says, “You know, my cousin moved abroad last year...” Suddenly, you're wondering. What if?

The Rumavi Global Relocation Index 2026 has attempted to answer that question by ranking 192 countries and territories on everything that actually matters once the Instagram photos stop: healthcare, cost of living, safety, taxes, quality of life and how easy it is to settle in. These aren't simply beautiful countries to visit; they're places where you could realistically imagine building a life.

Estonia is culturally rich (Getty Images)

Here are the ten best destinations to move to in 2026, and why they deserve a place on every Indian's shortlist.

1. Estonia

It feels unfair that a country with a population smaller than many Indian cities has become one of the world's digital pioneers. Estonia tops this year's rankings thanks to excellent healthcare, low crime, efficient public services and a straightforward immigration process. Its Digital Nomad Visa has made it one of Europe's favourite destinations for remote workers. If bureaucracy gives you nightmares, Estonia may feel therapeutic.

2. Singapore

Singapore occupies a curious place in Indian imagination. It's close enough for a weekend trip, yet different enough to feel like another world. For us Indians, the transition is often smoother than in many Western countries. English is widely spoken, desi food is everywhere, public transport works with efficiency, and safety is so ingrained that losing your wallet feels like a temporary inconvenience rather than a personal crisis. However, the cost of living is high.

3. Malaysia

Malaysia does many things exceptionally well. Modern cities, tropical beaches, affordable healthcare, excellent infrastructure and a multicultural society make it particularly welcoming for Indian families. The food alone deserves special mention. One moment you're eating fragrant Nasi Lemak, the next you're discovering outstanding South Indian cuisine.