India Accounts For Nearly 20% Of Global Heart Attack Deaths: Report

The findings of the report point to an especially severe regional concentration in eastern India , which accounts for 30% of the country’s cardiovascular disease deaths , with 1 in 10 adults affected . West Bengal , in particular, shows an ischemic heart disease prevalence higher than the national average.

Among more than 190 countries worldwide, India alone accounts for nearly 20% of all heart attack deaths. This is one of the findings from a new report titled ‘Beat by Beat 2025’ by BM Birla Heart Hospital, part of CK Birla Hospitals. The report on cardiovascular health highlights a disproportionate burden of heart disease that places the country at the centre of a growing global crisis.

Beyond India, the report situates the country within a wider South and South-East Asian context, where cardiovascular disease is rising faster than in many other parts of the world. The region continues to record a higher share of stroke-related deaths, younger age of onset, and greater mortality relative to prevalence, often driven by delayed access to timely care. These patterns, the report notes, point to systemic gaps in early screening, emergency response within the “golden hour”, and continuity of cardiac management across densely populated and rapidly urbanising regions.

South Asia statistics (Beat By Beat report)

Beat by Beat 2025 draws attention to a new and largely under-recognised set of risks reshaping India’s heart disease landscape. Emerging lifestyle and psychosocial factors (such as chronic stress, social isolation, poor sleep habits, and digital burnout) are now significantly elevating cardiovascular risk, particularly among working-age adults.

The report notes that individuals experiencing social isolation face a 15% higher risk of coronary heart disease, while prolonged screen exposure, work-from-home routines, and constant digital connectivity have led over 72% of urban professionals to report chronic digital fatigue by 2024. This convergence of mental strain, circadian disruption, and sustained stress is increasingly linked to blood pressure variability, stress-induced arrhythmias, and early cardiovascular strain among adults aged 25-45 years.

India's CVD graph compared to other Asian countries (Beat By Beat report)

The report also underscores the role of advanced cardiac technology in narrowing survival gaps, particularly in high-risk and late-presenting patients. It highlights how next-generation Cath Labs, minimally invasive procedures such as Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI), and advanced imaging and navigation systems are enabling faster diagnosis, greater procedural precision, and safer outcomes. As disease complexity rises, the report notes that technology-led cardiac systems are becoming central to delivering timely, scalable, and high-quality care.

The report concludes with a clear call for targeted preventive cardiology, faster access to emergency care within the “golden hour,” and stronger cardiac infrastructure across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where diagnostic delays remain high and patients often present with advanced disease.