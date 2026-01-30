ETV Bharat / health

Essential Facts You Need To Know About Cholesterol And Oil

Diet and mental stress severely affect cholesterol levels. When people think of cholesterol, they immediately think of excessive oil consumption. But, just like fuel powers a machine, our body also needs good cholesterol. Here's expert advice that addresses your doubts about cholesterol, how to control bad cholesterol, and how to further strengthen your health and heart function.

Types of Cholesterol

Cholesterol includes both good and bad cholesterol, along with triglycerides. Blood cholesterol is primarily classified into two types: High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low-Density Lipoprotein (LDL). High-density HDL cholesterol is good and protects health. Low-density LDL cholesterol damages health. It is the cause of many health problems, including heart disease. Another lipoprotein with very low density and triglycerides is VLDL. It stores waste in the heart arteries.

Types of cholesterol (ETV Bharat)

HDL Is Useful

HDL cleanses the liver of bad cholesterol. That's why HDL helps in carrying the bad cholesterol (LDL) accumulated in various parts of the body to the liver. If the quantity of LDL is high, it obstructs blood circulation, reducing the blood supply to the heart.

Good cholesterol and bad cholesterol (ETV Bharat)

What are the symptoms of high cholesterol?

Increased cholesterol in the blood reduces blood flow and speed. This increases the pressure on the heart, leading to high blood pressure. Heart function slows down, causing shortness of breath and palpitations even with fast walking or running. It can even lead to cardiac arrest and be life-threatening.